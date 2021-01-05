New Yorker Electronics Distributes Advanced Interface High Voltage Power Supplies

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has released the new advanced interface options of the UMR-AA and UMR-A Series of High Voltage Power Supplies from Dean Technology (HVPSI). Using additional pins, the advanced interface options provide for enhanced adjustment and monitoring features consistent with industry standards and known customer needs. The V05 and V10 options are available with +5VDC and +10VDC reference, control and monitoring respectively.

The V05 and V10 options are important additions to DTI’s standard power supply offerings. These advance interface options supplied by New Yorker Electronics allow both the power supply output voltage and current to be monitored and adjusted with the same scaling and include a +5VDC or +10VDC reference voltage. Signals are from 0 to +5VDC (V05) and 0 to +10VDC (V10) for all models and polarities of both the UMR-AA and UMR-A series.

Output monitoring signals are fully buffered with high input impedance to ensure consistent accuracy regardless of load conditions. The low impedance outputs provided by these options also have a programming accuracy that makes them ideal for integration into any variety of systems including those with digital and PLC control.

Features & Benefits:

Adjustable Output

ARC/Short Protected

Current Monitor

Encapsulated

High Efficiency >70%

Low Ripple

Non-Metallic Case

Regulated

Voltage Monitor

Applications:

Cable Thumping

Detectors

Dielectric Testing

Electrostatic Air Cleaners

Electrostatic Oil Cleaners

Electrostatic Painting

ESD Testing

High Voltage Bias

Ink Jet Printing

Ion Beams

Ionizers

Leakage Testing

Particle Analyzer

Photomultipliers

Piezoelectric Driver

Powder Coating

Pulse Generators

UltraSonics

All models in the UMR-AA and UMR-A series are now available from New Yorker Electronics with the V05 and V10 advanced interface options immediately, and are ready for use in countless applications. New Yorker Electronics is a franchised distributor of Dean Technology, including its three main product lines, CKE, HVC and HVPSI. HVPSI manufactures the PMT Series and other high voltage power supplies, multipliers and test equipment.

About New Yorker Electronics

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).