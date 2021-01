Group Shiva opens a new factory

New Group Shiva factory in Gurugram

Group Shiva has opened a new state-of-the-art factory in Gurugram. It will augment and enhance the current capacity in Infocity. The new factory is equipped with brand new machines and equipment.

Group Shiva has started receiving increased orders from its current customers. The group is in active discussions with large international buyers looking at increasing their sourcing from India.