Exxelia High-Temperature Film Capacitor Series Delivers Longer Life in Severe Environments

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has announced the launch and release of Exxelia Dearborn 560P product series, providing unsurpassed performances at high temperature. Exxelia, an established designer and manufacturer of complex yet cost-effective passive components, resistors & sub-systems dedicated to harsh environments, designed the 560P as a cost-effective solution for high reliability and for performance in severe environments.

Exxelia’s 560P product series combines electrical performance between BOPP & PET while exhibiting a higher operating temperature and a longer lifetime. The PTFE 560P series is an ultra- stable 180°C Film capacitor, with a rated stability of less than 2.5% with capacitance from 0.22μF to 1μF under 250VDC to 800VDC. It offers the lowest loss characteristic of all film technologies less than 0.1% at extreme temperatures (to 200°C) with excellent life performance in operations.

The series offers resistance to vibrations, shocks and to over voltage making it ideal for Oil & Gas applications as well as Aerospace, Defense and Civil Aviation. With absolutely no derating up to 150°C, this dielectric polymer film capacitor supplants high temperature ceramics and tantalums being an ideal choice for many capacitor applications in harsh environments, such as DC Link and AC Filtering.

The series is constructed of non-inductive wound metallized polymer film housed in a case of flame retardant tape wrap and high-temperature resin end fill. The lead material is 0.200 to 0.500 in. of copper clad steel with 0.500 in. tinned copper wire and the lead strength is capable of withstanding a five-pound pull force on lead axis. Voltages from 320VDC to 800VDC are available with capacitance values from 0.022μF to 10μF and standard tolerances of ±10% or ±5%.

PTFE is the only film able to preserve its properties beginning from cryogenic temperature up to 200°C, making it suitable for high-temperature, sampler-blocker and stopping sampler applications. Polystyrene (PS) capacitors are perfect as precision capacitors for time constant and filter applications in aeronautics, defense, rail, telecom and medical fields.

Earlier this year, New Yorker Electronics released another high-temp capacitor, the 253P series, with operating temps to 200°C with no derating. Both series are available with a high degree of customization, such as tighter tolerances available upon request. Samples are now readily available for evaluation from New Yorker Electronics.

Features & Benefits:

High temperature to +180°C

Stable Performance through Temperature/Voltage Range

Rugged/Lightweight Construction

Manufactured in U.S.

Many lead configurations and housings

Polymer Dielectric

High Degree of Customization available

Applications:

Aerospace & Defense

High Temperature Modules

Industria

New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor of Exxelia Dearborn of the Exxelia Group and supplies its full line of Film, Mica, Tantalum, Aluminum Electrolytics and Ceramic Capacitors as well as its EMI/RFI Filters, Magnetics, Position Sensors, Slip Rings and Rotary Joints.

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in constant accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).