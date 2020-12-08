Engagedly Launches Their New User Interface ‘Tangerine’

Engagedly announces the launch of their new UI ‘Tangerine’, designed with unique features for a better user experience. The role-based platform is aimed to bring more value to the performance review system.

St. Louis, MO. December 10, 2020 – Engagedly (https://engagedly.com/), a leading provider of SaaS solutions for performance management, is pleased to announce the launch of their new User Interface ‘Tangerine’. With unique features and fresh design, Tangerine is aimed to make performance management simpler and smarter.

The interface is carefully designed to keep users focused on what’s important to them. With more filters, searches, and grouping, the product brings more value to the performance review system. Its simplistic design makes the interface easy to navigate.

“The challenge that most Talent Management Systems encounter is, they are not engaging enough to drive adoption of it by teams. With a completely reimagined human-centric design that offers an intuitive UI, fresh colors, and role-based contextual views, Engagedly’s new ‘Tangerine’ release hopes to drive adoption.” – said Jay Shankar, Co-Founder, and CEO at Engagedly.

The role-based platform allows users to handle information at a high level, solely relevant to their roles. This helps individuals work with fewer distractions. For example, a manager can only see data about him/her and his/her team members, set up goals for them, track their progress, evaluate them, and offer feedback. However, if someone wants to get to the bottom level, the admin can provide access to the data. Jay believes, “With this launch, Engagedly betters its promise of offering flexibility and power to HR administrators while keeping it simple for end-users.”

Another updated aspect of the UI is zero-state. It gives users context on the actions they can perform. Individuals using the product will be able to see a screen that is not crowded with information when they first get there. The screen will have content when the user populates it with relevant data, which can be used as a guide for their next step.

To learn more about Engagedly, visit https://engagedly.com/

About Engagedly

Engagedly helps organizations digitize their performance management and improve employee engagement.Engagedly’s cloud platform is built to engage, motivate, develop, and drive performance. It offers an easy-to-use and comprehensive set of features to ensure that people’s reviews are effective and easy so that employees stay engaged and productive. The automated performance management system makes it easier for HR managers to develop a culture of frequent feedback at the workplace which eases the whole process of employee performance evaluation.

Press contact:

Sri Chellappa, Co-Founder & President at Engagedly

schellappa@engagedly.com

+1-650 485-1642

7420 Manchester Ave, Maplewood, MO – 63142