India’s Biggest The Hour of Code activity by goCODR

goCODR has just concluded India’s biggest “Hour of Code Activity” with 4870 students from 14 partners schools spanning 50 hours of coding and 10 days from Nov 15th to 25th. It was an enormous task no less than organising a rock concert especially for us an early stage edutech startup with a small team. But our big aspirations drove us through. You can read about why kids should learn coding here,and why India needs to push coding here.

About 2035 students completed their projects and created art design, coding exercises using sequential programming, for loop, while loop, if-else statement and more. Students made games such as flappy bird, basketball, art work and design, Minecraft exercises. Coding exercises involving Python, HTML, Javascript that is all the top programming languages for kids to create trivia games and more.