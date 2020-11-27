Thailand’s DITP conducts “Silverline Trade from Bangkok to Bombay” Roadshow for the 66th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair in 2021

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce, Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) with support from Thailand’s gem & jewelry delegates and the Thai Trade Centre, Mumbai, conducted the “Silverline Trade from Bangkok to Bombay Roadshow” for the 66th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) to be held from 23-27 February 2021 in Bangkok for a very selective group of leading Indian jewellers. Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2020 and unveiled Thailand’s Magic Hands global campaign aimed at gaining international recognition for the Thai gems and jewellery industry.

The DITP presented a magnificent Thai silver jewelry fashion show “The Silverline Trade from Bangkok to Bombay” supported by Thai Silver Exporters’ Association (TSEA) that showcased six brands namely Marvel Jewelry, Karen Silvery Design, Nakorn Gems, J. C. Jewelry, Patanaanunwong and Pat Holding. Social distancing norms were strictly followed for the entire event.

“India is known as one of the top players in international gems and jewellery business from quality diamonds and colored stones to silver and gold jewellery. The DITP looks forward to welcoming India’s gems and jewellery players to join our BGJF platform,” Mr. Somdet Susomboon, Director General of DITP, said in a video message on this momentous occasion. He also added that the 66th edition of the BGJF has been rescheduled to be held at Challenger Hall 1 – 3 IMPACT, Bangkok, from 23 to 27 February 2021. The DITP will provide the event with a hybrid platform for all attendees both offline and online, as well as ensuring that the highest levels of safety, security and public health precautions are in place for the benefit of attendees.

Ms. Supatra Sawaengsri, Consul (Commercial) and Director, Thai Trade Centre, Mumbai, made a presentation on the 66th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) 2021 & Thai Silver Jewellery Seminar. She highlighted that in the previous 65th BGJF, Indians were the no. 1 visitors attending our show and no.2 in trade volume. Indian buyers who are interested in joining, should contact Thai Trade Center in Mumbai at thaitrademumbai@gmail.com for a smooth registration process and any other assistance. We can also arrange B2B meetings for interested Indian Companies attending this Fair, she said.

The leading Indian delegates comprised Mr. Colin Shah, Chairman, The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC); Mr. Mehul Shah, Vice President – Bharat Diamond Bourse and Director Star Brillian; Mr. Saiyam Mehra, COA Member, All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), Convener, GJS (GJC’s Gem & Jewellery Show); and Director Unique Chains; and Mr. Rajesh Bajaj, Chairman, HZ International. Leading Trade Organisations of India present on the occasion were: Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC); Bharat Diamond Bourse (BDB); The Mumbai Diamond Merchants’ Associations (MDMA); Lab Grown Diamond & Jewellery Promotion Council (LGDJP); All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC); Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India; and Jewel Maker Welfare Association amongst others. Atul Jogani Chairman of Indo-Thai Diamond Color Stone Association was also present and addressed the audience.

Mr. Colin Shah, Chairman, The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), praised the pro-active initiative taken by Thailand’s DITP in conducting a roadshow of huge magnitude in Mumbai post COVID-19. He highlighted the numerous initiatives taken by apex body GJEPC in fostering enhanced collaboration between India and Thailand in the gem and jewellery business.

Mr. Mehul Shah, Vice President – Bharat Diamond Bourse and Director Star Brillian, said, “India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited Thailand in November 2019 and celebrated the strong ties that bind India with Thailand and his government wants to bring them even closer by transforming India’s Northeast region into a gateway to Southeast Asia. With the support of the Thai government, DITP is aggressively pushing export activities to India, Japan, the United States and the Middle East. BGJF exhibition promotes and enhances trade between India and Thailand and builds up great B2B relationships between Indian and Thai business people.”

Mr. Saiyam Mehra, COA Member, All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), Convener, GJS, said, “Silver, the ‘democratic’ metal is well within everyone’s reach, is gaining ground across the globe because of two main drivers – it’s precious yet affordable. India and Thailand have many similarities and commonalties in their gems & jewellery trade. Indian silver jewellery exporters, like their Thai counterparts, have a strong handcrafting orientation, design database supported by quality manufacturing operations mostly by MSMEs. India and Thailand can collaborate and explore synergies to enhance their global exports.”

BANGKOK GEMS & JEWELRY FAIR (BGJF)

Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair (BGJF) is one of the world’s most renowned and longest-celebrated gems and jewellery trade fair in the industry. Organized on a biannual basis by Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) in February and September, the BGJF is regarded as a significant trading arena where all key players in the global gems and jewellery business can achieve their purposes of sourcing, trading and networking. The Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair is a globally-trusted marketplace for a wide range of quality products, extensive resources, and innovative designs. Following the great success of its previous editions, The 66th edition of the BGJF will be held from 23 to 27 February 2021 at Challenger Hall 1 – 3 IMPACT, Bangkok under the theme “THAILAND’S MAGIC HANDS the spirit of Jewelry Making” to showcase the skilled craftsmanship of Thailand’s manufacturers. Meanwhile, the fair aims to provide the greatest satisfaction to exhibitors, traders and visitors with first-rate facilities and services such as complimentary shuttle transport, interpreters, business matching zone, business lounge, Wi-Fi service, as well as exciting talks and seminars.

SIAM SILVER SHOWCASE – FROM PAST TO FUTURE

An exhibition of contemporary silver jewellery from leading brands as well as a showcase of the history of silver jewellery in Thailand. The exhibition features the latest trends in silver jewellery that are popular among consumers in order to showcase the potential of Thailand’s silver industry, the talent of Thai designers, the intricate skills of Thai artisans, and the long history of silver jewellery manufacturing in the country. This exhibition is divided into two main zones. The first one is ‘The Past’ which presents the history of silver jewellery, silverware and neilloware in Thailand along with modern interpretations inspired by ancient techniques. The second zone ‘The Future’ portrays the future of the Thai silver jewellery industry, in which modern technologies are used to elevate the ancient know-how and to create new design solutions that match the needs of the post COVID-19 generation. This reflects the unique adaptability in crises of Thai entrepreneurs. This exhibition also features rare silverware, silver jewellery and nielloware masterpieces from the 66th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair exhibitors.

For more information about Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair, please visit:

Website: www.bkkgems.com

Facebook: bangkokgemsofficial

Instagram: bkkgemsofficial