Preliminary Agenda Announced! Black Sea Region. Price Driving Forces 20/21 – Online Conference, Dec 8.

Preliminary Agenda Announced! Black Sea Region. Price Driving Forces 20/21 – Online Conference, Dec 8.

Registration for BLACK SEA GRAIN Online is ongoing!

On December 8, 2020, International Conference ‘Black Sea Region. Price Driving Forces 20/21’ will take place.

UkrAgroConsult will team up with the top agribusiness experts to take a look back and analyze how the grain and oilseeds markets have evolved.

We will also share the forecasts and estimates for 2021 grain and oilseed production, as well as review the major challenges and fundamental trends in the global market.

PRELIMINARY AGENDA:

11:00 (GMT+2)

Conference opening

Conference opening Black Sea Grains & Oilseeds. Market Outlook. Pricing Drivers

Sergey Feofilov, Director General, UkrAgroConsult

Sergey Feofilov, Director General, UkrAgroConsult 11:30

Australian Wheat Comeback. Latest Developments

Andrew Goyder, Chairman, Grain Trade Australia

Australian Wheat Comeback. Latest Developments Andrew Goyder, Chairman, Grain Trade Australia 12:00

EU Grains Sector. Features and Drivers 2020/21

Robert van der Kooy, Analyst, BayWa

EU Grains Sector. Features and Drivers 2020/21 Robert van der Kooy, Analyst, BayWa 12:30

The 2020 U.S. Supply Shock and How that Will Shape Grain Markets in 2021

Karen Braun, Global Agriculture Columnist, Thomson Reuters, USA

The 2020 U.S. Supply Shock and How that Will Shape Grain Markets in 2021 Karen Braun, Global Agriculture Columnist, Thomson Reuters, USA 00-14.00 Break

14:00

Global Economic Outlook. Commodity Markets & Covid Crisis

To be announced

Global Economic Outlook. Commodity Markets & Covid Crisis To be announced 14:30

Supply & Demand for Grains and Vegoils within Covid-19 Pandemic and

Surging Prices

G Chandrashekhar, Agribusiness Expert, India

Supply & Demand for Grains and Vegoils within Covid-19 Pandemic and Surging Prices G Chandrashekhar, Agribusiness Expert, India 15:00

Challenges at the Start of a New Season

Fabio Meneghin,Analyst and Partner at Agroconsult, Brazil

Challenges at the Start of a New Season Fabio Meneghin,Analyst and Partner at Agroconsult, Brazil 15:30 – 16:30

Panel Discussion

Key topics to discuss:

Grain and oilseed markets in 2021. Demand and crop production prospects

The global price rally – how long to last?

Is the era of low prices for Black Sea grains over? The region’s impact on the global commodity pricing

Crude oil. Currency factors

Global weather conditions – under-seeding, winter crop outlook

Poor crops sales and food security

Australia: a comeback for increased competition?

Uncertainty in grain supplies from Brazil and the US

We believe that effective and accurate communication, as well as high-quality market analysis, now become as important as ever to reduce the level of uncertainty in the world markets. Let’s keep together!

Participation Fee: Eur 100.

Conference language – English.

Registration https://ukragroconsult.com/en/conference/black-sea-region-price-driving-forces-20-21/?utm_source=prconfl&utm_medium=ii4arten&utm_campaign=0812

Stay tuned. Stay healthy.

In case of any questions, please contact:

uac-info@ukragroconsult.org

+380 (44) 364 55 85