Preliminary Agenda Announced! Black Sea Region. Price Driving Forces 20/21 – Online Conference, Dec 8.
On December 8, 2020, International Conference ‘Black Sea Region. Price Driving Forces 20/21’ will take place.
UkrAgroConsult will team up with the top agribusiness experts to take a look back and analyze how the grain and oilseeds markets have evolved.
We will also share the forecasts and estimates for 2021 grain and oilseed production, as well as review the major challenges and fundamental trends in the global market.
PRELIMINARY AGENDA:
- 11:00 (GMT+2)
Conference opening
- Black Sea Grains & Oilseeds. Market Outlook. Pricing Drivers
Sergey Feofilov, Director General, UkrAgroConsult
- 11:30
Australian Wheat Comeback. Latest Developments
Andrew Goyder, Chairman, Grain Trade Australia
- 12:00
EU Grains Sector. Features and Drivers 2020/21
Robert van der Kooy, Analyst, BayWa
- 12:30
The 2020 U.S. Supply Shock and How that Will Shape Grain Markets in 2021
Karen Braun, Global Agriculture Columnist, Thomson Reuters, USA
- 00-14.00 Break
- 14:00
Global Economic Outlook. Commodity Markets & Covid Crisis
To be announced
- 14:30
Supply & Demand for Grains and Vegoils within Covid-19 Pandemic and
Surging Prices
G Chandrashekhar, Agribusiness Expert, India
- 15:00
Challenges at the Start of a New Season
Fabio Meneghin,Analyst and Partner at Agroconsult, Brazil
- 15:30 – 16:30
Panel Discussion
Key topics to discuss:
- Grain and oilseed markets in 2021. Demand and crop production prospects
- The global price rally – how long to last?
- Is the era of low prices for Black Sea grains over? The region’s impact on the global commodity pricing
- Crude oil. Currency factors
- Global weather conditions – under-seeding, winter crop outlook
- Poor crops sales and food security
- Australia: a comeback for increased competition?
- Uncertainty in grain supplies from Brazil and the US
We believe that effective and accurate communication, as well as high-quality market analysis, now become as important as ever to reduce the level of uncertainty in the world markets. Let’s keep together!
Participation Fee: Eur 100.
Conference language – English.
Registration https://ukragroconsult.com/en/conference/black-sea-region-price-driving-forces-20-21/?utm_source=prconfl&utm_medium=ii4arten&utm_campaign=0812
In case of any questions, please contact:
+380 (44) 364 55 85