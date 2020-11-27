Burkholder Announces 4th Annual 2020 Holiday Market

Burkholder Brothers announces their 4th Annual 2020 Holiday Market. The popular indoor and outdoor market will open on Friday, November 13, and run through December 24. Burkholder’s Holiday Market has become a tradition for many people in Malvern and the Main Line area. The market will be selling numerous Christmas-themed decorations and gifts, such as wreaths, home décor, and ornaments. In addition to the indoor market, Burkholder Brothers will be hosting different outdoor events and providing complimentary wine, beer and hot chocolate.

2020 Holiday Market Hours

Burkholder Brothers lists the following times as the open hours for the 2020 holiday market:

• Sunday through Thursday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

• Friday and Saturday 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

• Christmas Eve 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

• Wreaths hanging on fence at market | 2020 Holiday Market | Burkholder Brothers

• The market will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020.

2020 Holiday Market Special Events

Similar to previous holiday markets, Burkholder Brothers will be hosting indoor and outdoor events at their holiday market throughout the upcoming weeks. Every weekend of the 2020 Holiday Market, bonfires will be lit for roasting marshmallows and complimentary hot chocolate, wine and beer will be offered. Santa and his reindeer will be visiting on several dates, and local food vendors will host food trucks. On opening weekend, November 13–15, the market will hold a preseason sale with up to 30% off. Fraser Fir and exotic Turkish Fir Christmas trees ranging from 4’ to 13’ will be available for purchase beginning on November 25.

Holiday Market Special Events

• 11/13 through 11/15: Opening weekend preseason sale up to 30% off

• 11/28: Santa Visits 11:30am-2:30pm; Madi’s on a Roll 11am-3pm

• 12/5: Campus Chicken WC 11am

• 12/6: Santa visits 11am to 2pm; Nacho Depot 11:30am

• 12/13: Santa’s Reindeer Visit 11am to 3pm; Santa visits 1:30pm – 4:30pm; Dia Doce Cupcakes 12pm-3pm; Campus Chicken WC 11am

About Burkholder Brothers Landscape Company

Burkholder Brothers has been in business for 25 years, and provides an “all inclusive” landscape business for Main Line Philadelphia residents. The company does all aspects of landscaping; from designing outdoor living areas, hardscapes and softscapes; to installing the various pieces of the design, such as patios, outdoor kitchens, and outdoor lighting; to finally maintaining the landscapes with comprehensive maintenance programs. For more information regarding the 2020 Holiday Market or Burkholder Landscape’s services, call (610) 550-8136 or visit the Burkholder website: www.BurkholderLandscape.com.