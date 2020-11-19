SK-Touch Interior Design Offering A/C Top Notch Designs

SK-Touch is presenting premium services for AC supply, installation and duct services. The company has highly experienced professionals who offer specialized and customized solutions.

At the present time, the firm is helping a number of Architecture companies to find reasonable solutions by outsourcing interior designs and drawings from it. The knowledgeable and highly genius designers from the company make astonishing cad drawings in planning, elevation and sections. They have created projects for several clients from different sections including retail, residential, corporate and wood work.

Along with AC supply, installation and duct services, SK-Touch also provides many other services such as Flooring Installation with wooden/parquet, marbles work or ceramic tiles, Gypsum work (false ceiling, wall partitions), Interior Construction & knocking down, Wallpaper & Wall Painting work, Furniture procurement, Custom made Furniture, A/C Supply, Installation & Ducting, Wood Work, Electrical & DATA cabling, Aluminum & Glass work (partitions and doors), Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing work (MEP) and more.

When asked, a representative from the company said, “SK-Touch is your one stop shop to get all kinds of services at one place. We offer experienced and most specialized solutions for styling, space planning, materials and finishes, detail drawings, 2d & 3d drawings, lighting consultation, shop & office fit-out, kitchen & bathroom design and turn-key renovation.” He further added, “We use all latest and new technologies, eco friendly materials and best creative ideas.”

About SK-Touch

SK-Touch Interior Design is a well-known interior design firm offering a wide range of design and renovation solutions for offices, Villas, Apartments, Hospitals, retail stores and Restaurants. The company is located in Lebanon and Saudi Arabia and providing high quality Interior Design Services across the MENA region.

Contact Information

Contact Person: sara khairallah

Contact number: +961 70 951312. +966505644518

Email Id: info@sk-touch.com

Website: http://www.sk-touch.com/

Address: Bejjany Street , Louaize, Baabda, Lebanon