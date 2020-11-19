It’s Time for an Outdoor Patio Makeover by Just Patios

There’s more to the patio than being an extension of a house. It’s a living space where a household can get together during hot summer days. It’s also a place where friends and family can gather for a backyard barbeque party. The patio should provide sufficient lighting and weather protection to keep these simple gatherings more comfortable and enjoyable. A patio makeover might be long overdue.

Homeowners in the Brisbane and Sunshine Coast regions are contacting Just Patios for comprehensive patio makeover services. The company is all ears when it comes to each client’s requirements. As a result, the team displays quality workmanship that exceeds client expectations.

Homeowners Can Expect Building Expertise

Just Patios has a team of professional patio builders who have 20 years of building experience under their belt. They can easily identify issues with existing patios and suggest solutions that improve the patio’s functionality. Upon implementation, these recommendations also increase property value.

The company’s customisable patio designs include:

Flyover Patio , which boosts air flow and natural lighting to an outdoor space

, which boosts air flow and natural lighting to an outdoor space Flat/Skillion – Insulated Patio , which keeps the space substantially cool in summer

, which keeps the space substantially cool in summer Skillion – Non-Insulated Patio , which is a no-frills design that adds extra living space

, which is a no-frills design that adds extra living space Gable Patio, which improves outdoor comfort and boosts outdoor aesthetic appeal

Homeowners May Choose the DIY Patio Kit

Just Patios also offers DIY kits for homeowners who would rather build or renovate their patio themselves. Each DIY kit includes an installation manual and a material list to make the actual build easier for the client. All kits are built to last and backed with a warranty.

About Just Patios

Just Patios are a trusted provider of outdoor patio installation service and DIY patio kits in the Sunshine Coast and the Greater Brisbane Region. The company is privately owned and operated since 2002 and has steadily built a reputation for meticulous workmanship and friendly customer service.

The fully insured company is a long-time member of the Master Builders’ Association. It holds a QBCC license. It’s also registered with QBuild, Queensland’s leading provider of construction and building maintenance services. Request a free quote by visiting https://www.justpatios.com.au/.