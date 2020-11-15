US Capital Global Engaged by Sundance Strategies on USD 500MM Investment Facility

Global private financial group headquartered in San Francisco engaged by specialty financial services company as strategic advisor.

US Capital Global has been engaged by Sundance Strategies, Inc. (OTC: SUND) (“Sundance Strategies”) as its strategic advisor on an investment facility of up to $500 million. Headquartered in Provo, UT, Sundance Strategies is a specialty financial services company engaged in converting insurance contracts, policies, and obligations into asset-secured bonds.

US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Sundance Strategies intends to use the proceeds from the investment facility to execute its strategy of acquiring and securitizing low-risk life insurance policies with favorable financial terms for the company.

“This capitalization process, with US Capital Global as our strategic advisor, will serve as a significant catalyst for our vision of Sundance as a leader in the life insurance-linked securities industry,” said Kraig Higginson, Executive Chairman at Sundance Strategies. “We believe there is significant demand from conservative investors for an accessible, low-risk vehicle into the life insurance-linked securities market.”

“We are very pleased to be supporting Sundance Strategies and its experienced management team led by Kraig Higginson and Randy Pearson at this inflection point in the company’s growth,” said Charles Towle, Managing Partner at US Capital Global. “At US Capital Global we have deep experience in assisting companies in structuring the financing they need to grow. We look forward to working closely with Sundance Strategies in an advisory capacity and supporting its strategic plans.”

About Sundance Strategies, Inc.

Sundance Strategies, Inc. (OTC: SUND) is a specialty financial services company engaged in the business of acquiring life insurance policies and residual interests and utilizing these assets in specialized financial products tied to the life insurance policies. The company focuses on the purchase of select life insurance assets, to be utilized to back securities to be sold in the private bond market. www.sundancestrategies.com

About US Capital Global:

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

Contact:

Vanessa Guajardo

US Capital Global

555 Montgomery Street, Suite 1501

San Francisco, CA 94111

415-889-1010

media@uscapglobal.com

https://uscapglobal.com