On World Food Day, Gwalior natives, Sarika Bahroliya and Abha Parmar shares their favourite local cuisine and food destinations in Gwalior

There is so much diversity in Indian cuisines, with each region having its distinctive culinary characteristics and numerous traditional dishes. Culinary diversity is one of India’s most significant treasures. On World Food Day, Gwalior natives and &TV artists, Sarika Bahroliya (Gudiya)and Abha Parmar (Putli Bai) from Gudiya HumariSabhi Pe Bhari goes on a Gwalior food trail to share their favourite local cuisine and eateries in the city. Says, Sarika,“I am a total ‘Chatori’ when it comes to food and my city, Gwalior offers a vast variety in cuisine, especially for the vegetarians. From kachoris, Samosas, Poha and Bedai to local cuisines like kebabs, Bhutte Ki Kees, Dal Bafla, Jalebi, Imarti, Rogan josh, Mawa-Bati, Malpua and the Morena Gajak. My personal favourites are Bahadura Ki Kachaudi, and Laddu, a shop at Kampoo serves the best Motichoor Laddu and Desi Ghee Ki Kachaudi; Poha and Jalebi, Samosa, Bedai, Kachori with Aalooki Sabzi and Chutney. Adding to this, Abha Parmarsays, “For authentic Gwalior cuisine, one has to visit the iconic SS Kachoriwala, BahadooraKeLadoo and Aggarwal Poha Bhandaar. Also, the traditional paanipuri comes with a twist, called Lambipaanipuri, shaped like a little cucumber. And a Karela Chaat, like a paprichaat, substituting the papri with the eponymous karela, a deep-fried mass of flaky dough sheets served with warm matra curry, akin to ragda in Mumbai.For traditional sweets, one must try PethaGilori at Panchhiraj, Paneer Jalebi at Jodhpur MishtaanBhandaar and Morena Gajak at Daulat Ram GajakBhandaar. My message for World Food Day to everyone is that we all should be grateful for the food we get every day and should avoid wastage, and instead feed the hungry.”

So, if you have not tried these local cuisines in Gwalior yet, then you are truly missing something!

