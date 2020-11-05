Bring home prosperity with Amazon.in’s ‘Dhanteras Store’

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Amazon.in today announced its ‘Dhanteras Store’ which brings a wide selection of specially curated products ranging from gold and silver coins, festive jewellery, electronics, puja items, home décor, large appliances, smartphones, accessories, Amazon Devices and much more.

The ‘Dhanteras Store’ on Amazon.in has been especially curated to be the one-stop destination for customers. It offers access to thousands of products to suit the unique needs of everyone from the comfort of their homes as they plan for the upcoming festivities. Customers can choose from a host of leading brands such as Joyalukkas, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Samsung, Lenovo, Dell, Biba, Maybelline, Calvin Klein and more.

Customers can Save Big with 10% instant bank discount on Citibank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and RuPay Credit & Debit Cards and EMI transactions. They can get additional cashback of INR 1,500 on single transaction worth INR 30,000 & above as Amazon Pay Balance.

Apart from top brands, the ‘Dhanateras Store’ will also offer the largest selection of products from thousands of emerging businesses at great value & convenience. From festive décor products for your home to gorgeous ethnic wear straight and premium dry fruits from small Indian businesses like PRD Caratcafe, Sonu Fashion and Nutty Gritties, you can explore the finest of festive selection that sellers across India are offering.

Amazon Business customers can also access a wide range of commercial products from categories like laptops, printers, TVs, networking devices, deep freezers, office electronics, vacuum cleaners, mixer grinders from top brands such as Cisco, OnePlus with GST invoice to plan for all kind of long and short term business purchases and enjoy greater savings.

Check out more here at Amazon.in’s ‘Dhanteras Store’