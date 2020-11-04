This Karva Chauth, &TV’s male artists are fasting too!

Karva Chauth, traditionally been about women observing fast for their husband’s good health and long life. Breaking these norms, and setting new trends are &TV’s male artists, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’s Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari’sPappu (Manmohan Tiwari) and Radhe (Ravi Mahashabde) along with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour).

Reciprocating their love and extending support to their wives, these artists will be observing the Karva Chauth fast with their better halves this year. Says Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), “Every year we follow the rituals with great fervour and enthusiasm. The preparations begin days in advance. But this year, it is extra special as I join my wife in fast and in celebrations to show my love and affection to her and make this Karva Chauth more memorable and extra special for her.” Adding to this, Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour), says, “Rituals and traditions play a vital role in our celebrations, bringing families together and forging a bond.

The least we can do is celebrate and enjoy these moments together. We will use the fasting time to play board games, read a book together and even decorate the thali together and listen to the Katha in the evening.”Radhe (Ravi Mahashabde) adds, “I was thinking of doing something different for my wife this year and thought how about fasting with her! This way, we both can enjoy and support each other.

It always pained me to see her fasting alone all day long and me binging on food. She was quite amused, but her smile was priceless when I told her. We will use this fasting time to do things together, watching a movie or a show, cooking dinner, listening to the Katha in the evening and eagerly wait for the moon to rise to break our fast together.” Pappu (Manmohan Tiwari) says, “On Karva Chauth, I have always fasted with my wife, and this year will be no different. We both thoroughly celebrate and enjoy it together.

We tease each other by talking about each other’s favourite food to see who gets hungry first. We also cook meals together, indulge in completing household chores and watching our favourite shows. In the evenings, after Katha, we usually listen to music or even play antakshari to keep our mind diverted from food (laughs). My wife keeps sending me out to check if the moon has risen. And once it does, we all run to the terrace with our sieve, thali and Kalash. It brings in so much happiness and joy to everything together.”