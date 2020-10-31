PROLIM named as Fastest Growing Technology Company by Tech Titans

PROLIM, a global leader providing end-to-end IoT, PLM and IT solutions has been named as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North Texas by Tech Titans. In its 20th year, the Fast Tech Award honors the 20 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and clean technology companies in Dallas-Fort Worth-based on three-year revenue growth. Fast Tech honors the fastest growing technology companies in North Texas and is part of the Tech Titans Awards Gala.

“At Tech Titans, we recognize those companies who invest and grow the technology ecosystem in North Texas,” said Bill Sproull, President and CEO of Tech Titans said in a prepared statement. “These fast-growing companies are what make our technology industry so vibrant. We expect even more great things from them in the future!”

Representing a quarter million employees through its 300 member companies, Tech Titans includes a diverse group of technology leaders from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies who collaborate to help innovation thrive in the region.

“PROLIM’s growth potential is best exemplified by its strong focus on offering advanced, best-in-class PLM and IoT solutions that offer sustained benefits,” noted Prabhu Patil, CEO of PROLIM. “PROLIM, with its innovative edge IoT solutions and exemplary service capabilities, is expected to grow rapidly and lead the market in the long term. Committed to enabling the digital transformation of customer’s business practices, PROLIM’s Fascia – IoT platform is powered by AWS, which may be deployed either in the cloud or on-premise. Using Fascia’s analytical tools, end users can seamlessly manage their assets and applications, thereby reducing the customer’s downtime”.