Ideal School of Allied Health Care Now offering Adult English Second Language ESL

Ideal School of Allied Health Care Now offering Adult English Second Language ESL

Ideal School of Allied Health Care Now offering Adult English Second Language ESL (Lengua Secundaria Inglesa Para Adultos). Ideal School of Allied Health Care knows the benefits of learning to speak English and believes ESL is a gateway to getting a better job, better education, communicating with confidence, and improving writing skills.

ESL – Our Mission is to educate a diverse population in an atmosphere that is friendly and conducive to learning. For many, it might be their first time in the United States. It is our goal to acclimate these students to a new culture, while maintaining the pride they have for their own culture. Others may have been born in the United States

Misión – Nuestra misión es educar a una población diversa en un ambiente amigable y propicio para el aprendizaje. Para muchos, podría ser su primera vez en los Estados Unidos. Nuestro objetivo es aclimatar a estos estudiantes a una nueva cultura, manteniendo el orgullo que sienten por su propia cultura. Otros pueden haber nacido en los Estados Unidos, pero tienen un idioma diferente al inglés que se habla en casa. Nuestro objetivo es ayudarlos a adquirir dominio del idioma inglés.

Our ESL Program- Our program consists of 9 levels: beginner I-III, intermediary I-III and advanced I-III. A part of the advanced levels oﬀer medical terminology for the healthcare providers. It also prepares the students for the TOEFL. Our teaching methodology focuses on enhancing academic speaking and listening ability in addition to developing reading comprehension and vocabulary skills. In this learning environment, students are very involved and active which is the most eﬀective way to learn English.

Nuestro Programa de Inglés Como Segundo Idioma – Nuestro programa consta de 9 niveles, principiante I-III, intermedio I-III y avanzado I-III. Una parte de los niveles avanzados ofrece terminología médica para los proveedores de atención médica, también prepara a los estudiantes para el TOEFL. Nuestra metodología de enseñanza se centra en mejorar la capacidad académica de hablar y escuchar, además de desarrollar la comprensión de lectura y las habilidades de vocabulario. En este entorno de aprendizaje, los estudiantes están muy involucrados y activos, que es la forma más efectiva de aprender inglés.

Para ver el video, haga clic en el enlace aquí/To view video click on link here/ https://youtu.be/X0rVG7J4fKo

More Information: Classes are taught by licensed and experienced instructors. Our classrooms are equipped with industry standard technology. We have various days and hours to accommodate individuals with a busy lifestyle.

Sessions: Day Session: Monday-Thursday: 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Mid-day Session: Monday-Thursday: 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Evening Session: Monday-Thursday: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Weekend Session: Friday & Saturday: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Do not delay anymore! The Sky is the Limit!

Más information – Las clases son impartidass por instructors con licencia y experincia. Nuestras aulas están equipadas con techologia estándar de la industria. Disponemos de varios dias y horarios para alojar a persosas con un estilo de vida ajeterado.

Sesión del día: Lunes a Jueves: 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Sesión de medio día: Lunes a Jueves 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Sesión vespertina: Lunes a Jueves: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Sesión de fin de semana: Viernes y Sábado de 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

No te demoras más! El cielo es el limite! Call Now! Llama Ahora! (631) 509-5602. Visit https://isahc.com/

Media Contact:

WA Public Relations Company

1-347-727-9015

wapublicrelationsco@gmail.com