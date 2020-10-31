Digital Identity Management for the CMO, CISO, and CIO by LoginRadius

Leading CIAM platform supports the Digital Identity Management for the CMO, CIO, and CISO.

A world leader in customer identity and access management (CIAM), LoginRadius today revealed the details of its new launch, CMO, CISO, and CIO Digital Identity Management.

In recent years, Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solutions have increased significantly. It has become the basis for companies that strive to provide excellent service while retaining the ease, security, control, and visibility of knowledge about customer identity.

The whitepaper addresses topics that are important to CMOs, CISOs, and CIOs’ careful attention to the change in the area. Some of the points which are important are:

The importance of User IAM, from the viewpoint of CMOs, CIOs, and CISOs.

For CIOs and CISOs, the basic cybersecurity hazards of CMOs.

How the CIAM solution from LoginRadius will power the digital transformation of your company.

For C-suite professionals, IAM professionals, and product managers of B2C companies, the Digital Identity Management whitepaper is strongly recommended.

The whitepaper is available for download from here:

https://www.loginradius.com/resource/digital-identity-management-cio-ciso-cmo-whitepaper/

About LoginRadius

LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.

The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.

The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.

For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.