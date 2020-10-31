Axle AI Launches for Indian Market at Broadcast India Show 2020

Company shows remote work solutions for media teams, starting at 2 lakh.

axle ai, the industry leader in affordable remote workflows and video search, are making their Indian debut appearance at Broadcast India’s 2020 virtual show starting today. During the three-day event, axle ai will be highlighting their axle ai 2020.2 flagship product, demoing their connectr.ai workflow automation app, and showcasing new integrations for Adobe Creative Cloud applications. The software, which performs many of the tasks of expensive enterprise MAM software, is priced from 2 lakh for a 2-user system.

Axle ai is browser-based software that helps teams access, search and collaborate with locally-stored or cloud media, and make a seamless transition from in office to remote work. Other features include high-speed file transfer capabilities, integrated transcription for video and audio, and support for a wide range of professional camera formats.

You can register for the free event via the link at https://axle.ai/events/ to visit axle ai and other exhibitors and attend virtual sessions for the media, entertainment, sports and education industries. The axle ai team will be available for live chat and online meetings throughout the show.

“As a US-based organization with a UK-based EMEA headquarters, we’re excited to have this opportunity to present our revolutionary media platform to the Indian market”, said axle ai CEO Sam Bogoch. “We look forward to introducing our affordable remote access and video search tools to a new audience at Broadcast India.”

About axle ai:

axle ai, Inc. is the recognized leader in developing radically simple software for remote media access and search. Its solutions have helped over 600 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle ai’s radically simple remote access, media management and transcription uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. The company’s investors include Jason Calacanis and Quake Ventures. More at https://axle.ai.

About Broadcast India:

The Indian broadcast market is on the cusp of a major transition. With an overlap and convergence driving the world of telecom, cloud, mobile, media and entertainment; the global pandemic has led the industry to start afresh in many ways. The period will serve as an opportunity to create digital experiences that will redefine the way information is shared, while allowing the community to engage in new and unique ways. This digital edition shall continue to serve as the only effective platform for showcasing the next-gen technologies. With its theme: In focus, In Demand, the event will feature a good mix of technical sessions, technology showcase & networking. Join us, digitally to experience this edition! More at http://www.broadcastindiashow.com

