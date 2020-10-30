Usha International Associates with NK Racing Academy

October ,2020: Usha International, one of India’s leading consumer durables brand, today announced its partnership with the NK Racing Academy as Associate Sponsor for the Rotax Max National Karting Championship to be held at MecoKartopia, Bangalore. Usha International will support the academy for this initiative to encourage and discover new talent in the world of racing, reiterating Usha’s commitment to help improve the quality of life for youth through sports, and promote an active and healthy lifestyle.

The tournament will take place inDecember-Januaryoverweekends comprising a total of 5 rounds with 4 races each – Rotax India Round 1 and 2 from 4th to 6th December 2020, Rotax India Round 3 and 4 from 18th to 20th December 2020, and Rotax India Round 5 from 8th to 10th January 2021. With a total of 20 races, this event will see over 50 budding racers from across the country vying for top honours. As a part of the association, the Usha branding will be seen on the T-shirts of the participants, on the backdrop boards in the pit, and on the race car nose. While the pit garage area at the racing venue will be equipped with Usha fans and air coolers, Usha will also be installing various products from its portfolio in the Narain Karthikeyan Academy that will aid an active and healthy lifestyle.

Commenting on the association, Komal Mehra, Head – Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International, said, “Exploring new avenues that offer developing sports among people is one of the opportunities that brings us together with NarainKarthikeyan.This association with the NarainKarthikeyan Racing Academy gives us a great opportunity to encourage and engage with upcoming sports talent while promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. This collaboration is a long-term commitment, one that extends beyond the usual sports boundaries.”

Speaking on the partnership, Narain Karthikeyan, said, “My association with Usha International goes way back and they are true partners in every sense. We share a common agenda – that of giving back and contributing to the development of sports in India – and I am sure this is going to be an exciting journey ahead for all of us.”

Usha International supports numerous sports, healthy and active initiatives in the country including its association with Mumbai Indians, Ultimate Flying Disc, Differently Abled Cricket, Junior Golf Training Programs, visually challenged sports (Athletics, Kabaddi, Judo and Powerlifting) and Football.

For more information: please visit www.usha.com