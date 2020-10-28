Workplace From Facebook goes ‘Dark’ to brighten user experience in latest updates

– Employee engagement toolkits focused on diversity & inclusion; Areas created to organise frontline workers based on geography

Workplace From Facebook has brought in a number of user-friendly updates to enable faster connectivity, enhanced lighting, and accessibility, and better post creation to showcase their disruptiveness in employee connect and engagement.

Workplace From Facebook has kept its commitment to updating and introducing varied employee engagement toolkits on a monthly basis to further ease user experience, it’s brought in avant-garde inclusion of diversity and inclusion (D&I) keeping in sync the importance and relevance of D&I in today’s organisational working environment.

Let’s take a look at the new changes offered by Workplace From Facebook as part of its latest updates:

Going Dark!

Workplace’s Dark Mode changes the background from white to black. It can help to reduce eye strain and glare from your device especially in low light conditions. Even for iOS users, Workplace will respect the Dark Mode setting of your mobile phone. If your device is set to Dark Mode, your Workplace Chat iOS app will automatically be set to Dark Mode too. In addition to Dark Mode, Workplace also plans to introduce improved focus management, easier keyboard navigation, and support for screen readers. Frontline Areas

The initiation of ‘Areas’ mapping to customise the experience with frontline workers into groups based on criteria such as geography, department, etc., will aid and empower managers their team’s access to Workplace and enable custom pop-up notices based on the area. The unique Video Conferencing feature at Workplace ensures live editing which can be customised by adding filters especially for virtual events.

Knowledge Library

This is a place to create, store and share static content at Workplace which may include staff benefits, company’s mission & values or either their remote working policy. It allows you to personalise your homepage and create content quickly with ease along with managing access to employees for viewing data and personalising content.

Diversity & Inclusion

D&I has become central to every organisation and the Playbook it offers to help entities in creating effortless surveys to gauge the employee satisfaction levels among findings while its resource groups help in building a network of support groups that helps in reshaping inclusivity. It also celebrates diversity with internal campaigns, communicate about D&I transparently and gather feedback, and measure success.

Earlier in September, Workplace introduced a series of updates for employees working from the dwellings to upgrade themselves for communication, community building, recognition, and transparency. It also initiated the Live Town Hall guide which would enable companies to host events especially in the times of remote working which would keep them connected with the top executives and policies of the company.

Mr. Abhijit Sonagara, Founder, Adosphere said, “The latest updates will enable better user access especially with the new dark mode which was conceptualised to help minimise screen glare, especially for use in low light conditions. The website and the application significantly faster, making it easier to find things to get work done, and to connect with employees. The Diversity & Inclusion feature will help companies build an inclusive Workplace community through groups, surveys among other features. The Live Studio feature has also been a revelation among our users and helps editing during live events, conferences which can have varied backgrounds and effects to give an enriching experiences.”