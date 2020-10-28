NRVT’s Happy Halloween ‘Nuttall Street Burglars’ Composition to Ride The Waves Forever

NRVT strikes back with his annual Halloween trick or treat ‘Nuttall Street Burglars’.

The thought of stepping into the unknown on a Halloween’s night might be scary for some, yet for others it’s what makes life worth living. So here we are again standing on that thin line between life and death, biscuits and gravy, strawberry syrup and ice cream. Blue moon, full moon for Halloween 2020, what does it all mean? The night sky tells its tale on the 31st October 2020 and then 19 years later in 2039.

Some people believe in ghosts, like to get spooked, or play the part of the spook who spooks the spook. Even though Halloween has scary elements, the children are far too excited to be scared, until the gate opens and they see a face, chest starts pumping, there’s no time to waste, Scream! Kids start running, leave tracks in the dirt like laser beams. Witches on broomsticks you know the scene.

The question remains unanswered, whether ‘Nuttall Street Burglars’ is a trick or treat Halloween theme. Ghosts know who to frighten, and others keep on living the dream. ‘Nuttall Street Burglars’ is for music lovers, a song that charts the journey from childhood dreams to adulthood and ends with a rap finale. The song is a blend of Hip Hop, Rap, Dance, Electronic, and a sprinkle of Pop.

We said NRVT would be back and here he is, so give NRVT a buzz up on instagram – show some love this Halloween.

‘Nuttall Street Burglars’ can be found on Apple music, Deezer, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon, and other online stores.

Journalism: Icsael Basemath

