1/26/2019 – steel fasteners are hard and strong. This is why they are some of the most sought after hardware when it comes to construction and industrial job sites.regarding common stainless stud bolts used in valves and flanges, Lightning Bolt is a ISO approved domestic manufactuer of

ASTM A193 B8 Studs

ASTM A193 B8M Studs

ASTM A320 B8 Studs

ASTM A320 B8M Studs

ASTM A193 B8 Studs class 2

ASTM A193 B8M Studs class 2

ASTM A320 B8 Studs class 2

ASTM A320 B8 Studs class 2

ASTM A320 B8 Studs class 2

ASTM A194 Grade 8 Stainless Heavy Hex Nuts

ASTM A194 Grade 8M Stainless Heavy Hex Nuts

Commercial stainless steel fasteners most often used are made from precipitation hardening stainless steel, which is a combination of nickel and chromium. Not only does this mixture strengthen the hardware so that it can withstand a tremendous amount of stress, it is also corrosion resistant.

CRES is corrosion resistant steel. This is an important feature to look for when selecting fasteners for a project you are working on that may be exposed to outdoor elements or other metals. Corrosion changes a metal’s substance over time and can weaken it or eat it away until it disintegrates.the chromium compound in stainless steel fasteners helps it resist corrosion so you want to look for those with fasteners that have a good amount of this component. Fasteners with 18% chromium are standard for most jobs needing stainless steel rods or screws.additional mechanical or physical properties also may need to be considered for your particular job to meet its service performance requirements. For example, stainless steel fasteners typically have a low carbon content. Because of this, they are unhardened and weaker than straight steel fasteners.

Nickel also is common compound added to most stainless steel hardware. Standard ratios of chromium to nickel you will find are 18/8, 18/10, and 18/0. Keep in mind the higher the numbers the more corrosion resistant you can expect it to be and the less magnetic. We are capable of manufacturing a VERY BROAD SPECTRUM of corrosion resistant fasteners. Click here to see the full list. In addition, we have a complete selection of 316-ss deck screws. 316 stainless steel decking screws are commonly found on piers and other platforms over sea water.take a look through the vast inventory of stainless steel fasteners offered at Lighting Bolt and Supply. Contact us with any questions you may have on selecting the right piece of hardware for your current project.

About The Author:-

http://lightningboltandsupply.com/alloys-stainless-steel.html Stainless Steel Fasteners – Lightning Bolt and Supply offers a wide variety of stainless steel fasteners.We have resources available to explain the overall differences in the many types of stainless steel fasteners.

Contact Details:

Lightning Bolt & Supply Inc

10626 S Choctaw Dr

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

2252726200