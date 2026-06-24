Meta to stop briefly internal mouse-tracking tech while taking a look at information security concerns

The business’s statement follows discoveries that delicate worker information, planned to keep track of digital interactions within Meta’s internal systems, was available to all Meta staffers, according to files examined by Reuters.

Meta stated on Monday it will stop briefly an internal program that tracks worker mouse motions and digital activity for AI training as the social networks giant examines information security issues.

The business’s statement follows discoveries that delicate worker information, meant to keep an eye on digital interactions within Meta’s internal systems, was available to all Meta staffers, according to files examined by Reuters.

The time out was initially reported by Business Insider.

While Meta verified the examination, it decreased to state for how long Meta prepared to stop the program.

“We have carefully designed this program with privacy safeguards and while we have no indication at this time that any data was improperly accessed by Meta ⁠employees, we’re ‌pausing it while we investigate,” stated business representative Tracy Clayton.

The tool, Model Capability Initiative, or MCI, presented in April, records mouse motions, clicks and keystrokes on U.S.-based staff members’ computer systems to train Meta’s AI designs.

The tool was still tape-recording since Monday afternoon, a source informed Reuters.

The business representative stated the time out was presenting and it would require time to stop the program for everybody.

Meta’s choice to stop briefly MCI followed a worker submitted an SEV, or high-priority security occurrence report, over its direct exposure of staff member information.

Information exposed consisted of “full prompts and transcriptions, private conversations, people & performance data, DSS sensitivity ratings (1-4),” according to the internal paperwork.

Reuters reported in May the program was gathering more info than at first explained and keeping that information in unencrypted kind, raising personal privacy issues amongst staff members.

The internal paperwork revealed that a staff member talked about the SEV conversation, requesting for a much deeper examination into the concerns.

“I have accessed both personal tax and medical information through my work computer, as have many thousands of employees. We were told this data would be protected and only used for valid business purposes after aggressive filtering,” the staff member composed.