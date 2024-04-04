Hudle raises ₹7 crore in pre series A led by Inflection Point Ventures and Sky Impact Capital

Hudle has raised ₹7 Crore as a part of their Pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures & Sky Impact Capital. The round also saw participation from Survam Partners and Anay Ventures. The funds will be utilized for footprint expansion, product enhancements and marketing efforts towards it’s rapidly growing sports community.

Hudle is a leading sports tech platform catering to the fast-growing preventive healthcare market. Indians are expected to spend USD 98 Billion per annum on fitness & wellness by 2025. Hudle is using sports as a social & engaging way to make active sports a lifestyle for 100 million Indians.

Hudle helps sports & fitness enthusiasts to discover venues in their hyper local markets, book sports activities and connect with like-minded individuals to form communities. It enables individuals to pursue an active lifestyle with a social quotient, supplement conventional fitness activities and improve overall access to sports.

Backed by a passionate founding team of Suhail Narain, Arjun Singh Verma & Sonam Taneja and brand ambassadors like Ajinkya Rahane, currently Hudle facilitates 1Lakh+ games per month across 1,300+ venues in 60 cities. Today, Hudle has an engaged community of over 5 Lakh players.

Suhail Narain – Founder & CEO, Hudle says, “Our business has grown more than 6x over the last 2 years. With time, the confidence in our mission to enable Indians of all ages to play is only growing stronger. It is heartening to be supported by partners like IPV & Sky Impact Capital in this journey ”

Vinay Bansal, Founder & CEO, Inflection Point Ventures says, “Hudle distinguishes itself through a deeply integrated omnichannel model, addressing challenges in both B2B and B2C markets. Their constant innovation through unique offerings like the SAAS solution for sports clubs and the Hudle All Access Pass for players is what stands out for us to continue supporting the Hudle team ”

Aakash Sachdev, Founder & Managing Partner, Sky Impact Capital says “We are excited to partner with Hudle and help them transform into the premiere destination for sports enthusiasts. We are impressed with Hudle’s ability to forge strategic alliances with marquee brands & well situated venues early in its life cycle. With over $98 Billion per annum expected to be spent on fitness & wellness by Indians, there is a huge opportunity for Hudle to build tailored sports tech products & services that solve pain points and provide a seamless offering to players and sports venues.

This partnership signifies our commitment to fostering innovation, active lifestyle and accessibility within sports, empowering enthusiasts at every level to unleash their full potential. Together, we aim to harness cutting-edge technology to democratize access to sport and inspire a new generation of active & healthy individuals across India.”