Bryant Branch’s Newly Released “Coco and Mango’s Snow Day” is a Sweet Tale of Snowy Fun and Community Engagement

“Coco and Mango’s Snow Day”: a delightful book for readers of all ages to share together. “Coco and Mango’s Snow Day” is the creation of published author, Bryant Branch, a dedicated husband and father who also attended Tarrant County College before graduating from Texas Woman’s University in 2016.

Branch shares, “Coco and Mango’s Snow Day is a continuation of My Home Too. The second of a two-book duology. My Home Too is where Coco and Mango are introduced to animals different from themselves. And through the trials of overcoming obstacles of diversity, by interacting and getting to know others, they learned to be receptive, and they all became friends.

“Coco and Mango’s Snow Day is a fun-filled day of adventure and action. From the discovery of the wonderous wintry day, Mango and Coco’s overwhelming joy and excitement, to the waking up of all the animals to such a snowy wonderland. Everyone was ready for an exhilarating, delightful experience. All the animals were excitedly engaged in the adventures of their snow day. From building the snowman and finding and gathering all the materials to dress up the snowman, to the construction of the snow mountain, to the explosive snow fight, and finally reciprocating their appreciation for sharing such wonderful tradition and occasion by creating snow angels. Coco and Mango and all the animals were thrilled with their action-packed, fun-filled snow day.

“Coco and Mango’s Snow Day represents acceptance in a diversified community and world where people of different cultures and background experience success in overcoming obstacles of diversity and are able to share each other’s traditions and create new ones. It is the author’s hope that Coco and Mango’s Snow Day will be instrumental in enabling young children and students to be receptive and ready to embrace other children that look different from themselves.

“In addition to a great story, the author presents activities such as Vocabulary List, Questionnaire, and Graphic Organizer that aid parents and teachers in their children’s early child development that supports children’s academic learning.”

