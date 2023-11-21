Let the Celebrations Begin! Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi Invites Guests for No�l No�l Afternoon Tea

Tokyo, Japan – WEBWIRE – Monday, November 20, 2023

As the mercury dips and the ginkgo leaves turn golden, there is magic in the Tokyo air. Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi welcomes the most wonderful time of the year with themed Afternoon Teas, available from November 2023 to January 2024.

Set in the light-filled ambience of MAISON MARUNOUCHI, the Parisian-style bistro, this very merry dining experience is elevated by caring Four Seasons hospitality. As friends and family come together to celebrate the holiday spirit, sweeping views of the city skyline and Shinkansen bullet trains create the most iconic of backdrops.

Showcasing the creative prowess of Executive Pastry Chef Patrick Thibaud, the Afternoon Tea menus bring the sweetness of the season to every table. In delightful contrast to the crisp air outside, the confections arrive clad in warm and vibrant holiday colours. Delicate craftsmanship is combined with playful touches to take guests on a wondrous journey, filled with the joy of shared discovery.

Nol Nol Afternoon Tea

Jingle all the way to Christmas with a special themed edition of Afternoon Tea. Chef Patrick unveils a repertoire of sweet creations, imaginatively crafted to represent beloved Christmas characters and symbols. The picture-perfect Snowman contains a blend of vanilla cream, raspberry jelly and almond biscuit, while the whimsical Santa tops a crisp sabl base with strawberry jelly and pistachio ganache.

Taste Yuletide joy with the Holly Muffin, made with chocolate and coconut, and the Christmas Ball, composed of earl grey financier and orange jelly. A beautiful Gift Box macaron, filled with lemon cream and honey jelly, wraps up the festive spread.

On the savoury side, sample elegant bites by Chef Daniel Calvert, the visionary talent behind SZANNE, the two Michelin star French restaurant at the Hotel. Discover lighter renditions of classic bistro staples, designed around seasonal Japanese ingredients.

Highlights include the Cod Tarama with bottarga and mitsuba, Coronation Crab with tapioca and mango, and Salmon Fishcake with galangal mayo. Guests can also savour all-time favourites such as the Marunouchi Sausage Roll and Corn Arancini with chorizo and aioli.

December 1-25, 2023

Available daily from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm

Weekdays JPY 8,000; Weekends JPY 9,000

Festive Afternoon Tea

Through November as well as after Christmas, MAISON MARUNOUCHI invites guests to enjoy holiday-inspired sweets at the Festive Afternoon Tea. The snowy exterior of the Vanilla Cake is filled with vanilla cream, raspberry jelly and almond biscuit, while the Strawberry Pistachio Tart features a red-and-green medley of flavours and textures.

Other delectable delights include the Chocolate Muffin, with coconut adding a tropical touch, and Earl Grey Financier, accented with orange jelly. The intricately crafted Red Macaron offers a bite of pure Parisian joie de vivre.

The savoury selection will be the same as the Christmas Afternoon Tea.

November 1-30, 2023; December 26, 2023 to January 15, 2024

Available daily from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm

Weekdays JPY 7,600; Weekends JPY 8,800

For reservations, call +81-3-5222-5880.

Lemon and Honey Mille-Feuille

Indulge in the delightful flavours of theLemon Honey Mille-Feuille. This exquisite dessert is a harmonious blend of light, airy layers that will transport the taste buds to a world of sweet sophistication. Brighten up the winter months and offering a refreshing as well as a delightful conclusion to any meal, dont miss the chance to experience the magic of Japanese citrus at home.