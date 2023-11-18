White Lake Presbyterian Church Embraces Technology to Extend Worship Beyond Walls

The church is adding live streaming of their Sunday services – making it possible for all to worship together no matter where they are

In a commitment to inclusivity and community outreach, White Lake Presbyterian Church is excited to announce the live streaming of their Sunday services on YouTube. This innovative initiative aims to bring the spirit of worship to individuals who may be sick, shut-in, or otherwise unable to attend services in person.

Recognizing the importance of adapting to the evolving needs of the community, White Lake Presbyterian Church is leveraging technology to create a virtual space where everyone can come together for live worship services. The live streaming platform on YouTube allows congregants to join in the celebration of faith from the comfort of their homes, fostering a sense of connection even when physical attendance is not possible.

The decision to embrace live streaming reflects the church’s deep-rooted commitment to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has the opportunity to participate in the spiritual journey. This virtual extension of the Sunday services caters to the needs of those at home, providing a meaningful and accessible way to engage in the uplifting experience of communal worship.

Pastor Debbie Lennis of White Lake Presbyterian Church, expressed enthusiasm for this new initiative, stating, “Our mission has always been to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for worship. By live streaming our services on YouTube, we are extending our reach beyond the physical walls of our church, making it possible for individuals facing health challenges or other constraints to join us in spirit.”

The live streaming services will commence at 10:00am each Sunday, ensuring that the congregation and virtual attendees alike can share in the joy of worship together. White Lake Presbyterian Church invites everyone to tune in, experience the transformative power of communal worship, and strengthen the bonds of fellowship in the digital age.

For more information, please visit https://www.youtube.com/@whitelakepresbyterianchurc654/videos or join in on any Sunday @ 10:00am:

https://www.facebook.com/people/White-Lake-Presbyterian-Church/100079083203485/

Past sermons Also Available on Youtube –

https://www.youtube.com/@whitelakepresbyterianchurc654/videos

About White Lake Presbyterian Church

Our lives and our talents are God’s gift to us, and what we do with it is our gift back to God!

Through several creative missional opportunities, we are impacting the world and engaging our own communities. We invite you to learn more about them and join us in serving God through serving others.

For more information about the Church, contact wlpc1835@gmail.com, or call 248-887-4654.