CurcuMAXX C+ for Joint Pain is Available on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com

CurcuMAXX C+, which helps alleviate joint pain, is available on Walmart.com and OneLavi.com.

“We are able to reach American consumers through Walmart.com,” said Christophe Lepine, president of CurcuMAXX France, which makes CurcuMAXX C+. “For people who prefer to buy products from boutique e-commerce sites, they can find CurcuMAXX C+ on OneLavi.com.”

Since inflammation is a common cause of joint pain, CurcuMAXX C+ is a perfect choice because it contains a high dose of Curcumin, which has potent anti-inflammatory properties.

“People have used Curcumin for centuries because of its medicinal properties,” Lepine said. “There is research that supports several health benefits of Curcumin.”

WebMD.com lists a variety of potential health benefits of Curcumin, including:

Arthritis symptom relief

Eye health

Hay Fever relief

Kidney health

“Research suggests that Curcumin helps people who suffer from osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis because of its anti-inflammatory properties,” Lepine said. “Curcumin helps relieve redness, swelling, joint pain, and joint stiffness.”

Joint pain and mobility issues can affect simple daily tasks, such as walking up and down stairs, carrying groceries, and even getting out of a chair.

“Living with constant pain can be debilitating and affect your mental health,” Lepine said.

More consumers are turning to alternative remedies because prescription painkillers often have bad side effects.

“Dietary supplements have gone mainstream,” Lepine said. “A record number of Americans are now taking dietary supplements.”

Even the Arthritis Foundation lists Curcumin as a dietary supplement that can help people suffering from joint pain.

“One study suggests that 1,000 mg of Curcumin relieved symptoms of osteoarthritis just as well NSAIDs or anti-inflammatory drugs, such as Ibuprofen,” Lepine added.

CurcuMAXX C+ is different from many competitors because it contains a high dose of Curcumin. CurcuMAXX C+ capsules or soluble liquids contain a dosage from 210 mg to 319 mg of Curcumin, which can be adjusted to meet specific needs.

CurcuMAXX C+ is certified by Ecocert, which specializes in the certifications of products from organic farming, and Nature Press, which guarantees food and cosmetic products respect the environment, people, and animals.

“If you have chronic joint pain, you should see your doctor,” Lepine said. “There are a variety of therapies a doctor can recommend,” Lepine said. “If you don’t want to take over-the-counter or prescription drugs, ask your doctor about a Curcumin dietary supplement. Tell your doctor that even the Arthritis Foundation says it can help.”

To purchase CurcuMAXX C+, visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with CurcuMAXX C+. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About CurcuMAXX C+

CurcumaxxC+ develops and offers a range of food supplements, mainly composed of curcumin (active principle of Turmeric ) and Curcuminoids.