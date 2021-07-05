Church of Scientology Announces International Friendship Day Celebration 2021

The International Day of Friendship was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2011 in the belief that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can inspire peace efforts and build bridges between communities.

We are bringing a diverse group of people together and demonstrating the power of friendship, says Rev. Brian Fesler, pastor of the Church of Scientology. Most of lifes problems come from our basic misunderstanding of each othera misunderstanding of intentionsgetting along with one another starts with getting to know each other.

The Church of Scientology partners in this effort with The Way to Happiness Association of Tennessee, which provides a community betterment program based on the book The Way to Happiness by L. Ron Hubbard. The initiative is predicated on the fact that ones survival depends on the survival of othersand that without the survival of others, neither joy nor happiness is attainable. Several precepts in the book promote dialogue and friendship, among them Respect the Religious Beliefs of Others, Be Worthy of Trust, and Try to Treat Others As You Would Want Them to Treat You.

The Friendship Day event will be held at the end of July. For more information, or to participate, email info ( @ ) twthtn dot org or visit twthtn dot org dot

