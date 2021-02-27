Having‌ ‌fun‌ ‌with‌ ‌kids‌ ‌in‌ ‌Dubai – IMG World

They appeal to young and old alike and have refined the attractions and activities over the years. Here are all the tips for going to children’s theme parks in Dubai.

Spring has now arrived, summer is upon us, and this is the perfect time of the year to enjoy sun, heat and beautiful days of outings with children.

A trip to the park with children is always an unforgettable experience for the little ones. Still, for parents, it is essential to be well prepared for any eventuality, so that the day of family fun does not become too stressful. Here are ten useful tricks to “survive” a day at the amusement park with the children.

Keep The Excursion Secret

It can be difficult, but in addition to guaranteeing the fun of the surprise effect, letting the children know about the trip to the kids park in Dubai at the last moment, before leaving, will save the children a sleepless night and an excessive emotional charge.

Don’t forget water, creams and sunscreen.

In the sun, the risk of dehydration for children is high. Make them drink a lot and don’t forget to protect them with creams and hats to avoid sunstroke.

Bring swimwear, waterproof clothes and shoes.

Indispensable for water attractions and in case of rain. Also, check out our tips on how to dress and what to bring with you.

Mark the phone number on children’s wrists or shoe tabs

When you go to the park with children, the risk of getting lost is high. To avoid inconveniences, write your number clearly visible on the wrist or on the tongue of the shoes to be contacted in case they get lost.

Take a picture of each member of the “team.”

Before setting off to discover the most beautiful amusement parks, take a picture of each of the children and members of the group: in case someone gets lost, it will help you remember how they are dressed, or you can photo to the park staff.

Start even in uncertain weather.

The uncertain weather discourages many visitors: this means fewer crowds, fewer queues and less chance of getting burned in the sun.

Arrive early

To visit the funniest attractions while avoiding the busiest times, choose early in the morning or very late, close to closing time.

Prepare Fun Games To Play In Dead Times

To pass the time in line and keep the kids from getting bored, keep in mind a few games to play to keep them busy at slow times, like inline or the car.

Don’t forget the shows.

During your day at the park with the children, breaks to catch your breath will also be necessary. Choose the right time to rest and take the opportunity to see one of the many scheduled shows.

Buy tickets online

Saving never hurts: avoid buying tickets at the box office if you want to avoid the queue and consider buying them online at a discounted and promotional price.