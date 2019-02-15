Overview of Evergreen Automatic Watering Pot of Hwabundeul in Korea

Potsun.com has grown into a leader in domestic automatic watering pots since it registered a patent in 2012 by focusing on plant water management and developing automatic watering technology for bottom watering using automatic watering rod in 2010. The watering system of a flowerpot dot com is not a method of giving water from the top to the bottom, but it is filled with water in a way that water is supplied for two weeks and water and soil nutrients are supplied by reverse osmosis It is a way to feed plants through rods.

DESIGNED FOR USE IN POTS USED BY EACH HOUSEHOLD:

Cut off the dirt of the pollen drainage hole used in each household with scissors, and insert only the water supply hole into the drainage hole, and the plant transforms into a stress-free automatic watering pot.

EASY, COMFORTABLE AND BEAUTIFUL FLOWERS:

• If you put only the water in the flowerpot stand, it is finished!

• You do not have to worry about giving a lot of water or less.

• There is no muddy water on the floor.

• Plant roots do not tangle.

AUTOMATED WATER SUPPLY SYSTEM OF BOTTOM TUBE TYPE USING DEEP WATER SUPPLY ROD

• It is possible to adjust the height of the water supply rod according to the amount of water absorbed by cultivated plants.

• The water rod can be reused semi-permanently.

HW-E:

Automatic watering pot built in water tank Built in 2018 HIT500 This product was selected as an excellent product.

THAT CISTERN IS BUILT IN:

• When the water supply rod plate is installed in the flowerpot, the water bottle and the dirt pipe are divided inside by the plate.

• Built-in method Because it is a low water cistern, no external dust or insects breed in the water.

