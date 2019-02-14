Read Honest Food Reviews from S’pore’s Top Foodies at The Dining Advisor

Dining platform The Dining Advisor is a comprehensive online food guide for every Singaporean foodie. The website has an extensive list of the island’s top food gurus who dish out honest reviews of the local cafes and restaurants.

[Singapore, 14/2/2019] The Dining Advisor is an online dining platform that takes a closer look at Singaporean cuisine. With honest reviews from food gurus like LadyIronChef and Woo Wai Leong, it provides users with opinions from people who have scoured through the selection of restaurants and cafes in the island.

Reviews from local dining heavyweight LadyIronChef

Brad Lau, Founder and Chief Editor of LadyIronChef, is one of the food critics who writes reviews for The Dining Advisor. As a leading voice in the Singaporean food scene, he has commanded an impressive following for his reviews and cemented himself as a leader among the island’s food gurus. For people looking for a taste of infallible honesty, they can never go wrong with LadyIronChef.

Brad Lau has written a wealth of amazing food reviews for The Dining Advisor. From writing about afternoon tea at Intercontinental Singapore’s The Lobby Lounge to the Thai street food favourites at Long Chim, he dishes out his honest opinions about the establishments’ food, service and price.

Recommendations from Singapore’s first Masterchef

Having been crowned winner of MasterChef Asia’s first season, Woo Wai Leong’s words about food are as good as gold. Knowing good food requires expertise on how to make them and his experience pushes him above the rest of the food critics. Woo Wai Leong is also a bartender, making him a well-rounded purveyor of dining reviews.

Woo Wai Leong has written his fair share of reviews for The Dining Advisor. His informative and cheeky reviews include the best dishes to post on Instagram and the dish he claims he would eat even after the five-second rule is up. With his attention to detail and deep understanding of the local culinary scene, his reviews are interesting takes on how to best enjoy the menus.

About The Dining Advisor

The Dining Advisor is a comprehensive online food guide designed to feed everyone’s food obsessions. The website includes honest reviews from Singapore’s top foodies and a library of recommendations for every food lover out there. The Dining Advisor also offers discounts and special deals for UOB Cardmembers, from 10% off the bills to 1 for 1 dining deals.

Learn more about The Dining Advisor by visiting https://thediningadvisor.com.