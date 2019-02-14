Best PGDM Institute in Delhi NCR,Top MBA Colleges in Delhi India

Creating a pool of managers for the new emerging India…

Alumni of IIM Ahmedabad have taken the initiative to set up FOSTIIMA Business School

FOSTIIMA Business School has been conceived, funded and managed by the alumni of IIM, Ahmedabad. Founded in 2007 by Friends Of the class of PGP Seventy Three of IIMA and hence the name FOSTIIMA Business School came about.

FOSTIIMA aims to identify talent and develop therein leadership skills to create a pool of managers for the new emerging India. FOSTIIMA has Postgraduate courses in Management with various specializations.

The school is located in a modern, spacious; purpose built building in South Delhi. Apart from its own vigorous skill-intensive curriculum focused on the unique needs of specific industry segments, a PGDM shall be awarded to FOSTIIMA students on passing the examinations.

FOSTIIMA is a constituent unit of the Sri Balaji Human Resource Development Trust – promoted by alumni of the Indian Institute of Management at Ahmedabad of the PGP 71 – 73 class with JaithirthRao, Founder – Chairman of Mphasis BFL Ltd. and E & Y entrepreneur of the year as Chairperson of the Trust.

Our Course Curriculum is benchmarked to the IIMs and our Faculty consists of IIM-IIT Alumni with Senior Management Experience. FOSTIIMA focuses on Experiential Learning and believes that its prime responsibility is to ensure that all its successful students find placement in well-known Corporates as per their area of specialization and ability. Assured Placement for our students through PAN IIT-IIM Network is one of our greatest strengths. To this end we maintain excellent contacts with well-known Corporates in a wide spectrum of Industry as part of our wide network.