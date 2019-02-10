Teena Agnel Offers Professional Food Photography Services in Dubai

Dubai, (February 10, 2019) – Art of Palate is a top blog on foods that has been set up by Teena Agnel, a Recipe Developer, Blogger and Professional Food Photographer in Dubai having over 5 years of experience in the industry of foods. She can be contacted in Dubai for food photography services.

Teena Agnel was born in India, and lives in Dubai at present. When she was in the US, she became a passionate food photographer. Her exposure to foods and international culture helped her prepare a variety of dishes. She uses her knowledge and observation on foods to make something attractive.

She gets thousands of visitors to her blog each month. She has thousands of subscribers too. She offers a variety of services like Food Photography, Food styling and Recipe Development. Teena also helps with Sponsored posts, Brand partnership, Product Giveaways, Social media campaigns and Reviews.

Over the years, she has taught herself in food photography – which has made her an expert in the domain. She always strives to capture perfect shots to create savory and attractive images of foods. Those interested in food photography services in Dubai can use the blog Art of Palate to get in touch with her.

About Teena Agnel:

Teena Agnel is a baker, cook, professional food photographer, blogger, video developer and recipe developer. Art of Palate is a https://artofpalate.com run by her.

For further information or enquiries, visit https://www.teenaagnel.com.

Media Contact:

Art of Palate LLC

Contact Person: Teena Agnel

Phone Number: +971 (0) 506993010

E-mail: hello@teenaagnel.com.

###