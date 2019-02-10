Magoshare redefines standards for data recovery software with the new Magoshare Data Recovery for Mac 3.3

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

China, Shen Zhen (Feb 8, 2019): Magoshare has taken a huge step in revolutionizing data recovery. Now, there is no reason to worry about the extensive and complex processes to recover your data from Mac devices as well as external storage devices. The need for data recovery software could be observed in the present times especially with the increase in the frequency of system crashes and unwanted human errors. So, what’s the solution? Magoshare has come up with the right answer in its recent launch of the version 3.3 of the popular Mac Data Recovery software.

Magoshare has announced that the Magoshare Data Recovery for Mac 3.3 is easily one of the most competent apps that can be used for data recovery in Mac. The notable features which are provided by this data recovery software are identified in the sheer range of facilities for recovery of data that has been deleted or formatted by any unwanted error.

Magoshare also claims that this new data recovery software would provide a more comprehensive and flexible recovery of data. Furthermore, the software is also capable of working with the recovery of data from memory cards, hard drives and other hard drives such as digital cameras, USB flash drives and portable hard drives.

So, what do users get with the new Magoshare Mac data recovery software? The answer is quite simple! A new interface in wizard-style makes it visually appealing and also ensures simplicity in the process of data recovery. Users would be more than amazed to find that it takes only three steps in the software to get back their valuable data.

Magoshare states clear instructions for launching the application and selecting the particular devices for scanning in its detailed user guide. The user guide would also provide clear information about the subsequent steps for previewing the files after scanning and recover deleted files on Mac.

Magoshare also revealed certain details about the software requirements for installation and use of the Magoshare Data Recovery for Mac 3.3. The software requires an Intel processor, and the OS should be either OS X 10.6 or higher. Version 3.3 of the Magoshare data recovery software also has many new tricks up its sleeve for users.

It has been noted from official release on Magoshare’s website that the version 3.3 of the company’s software to recover deleted files on Mac has been released with an improvement by resolving minor bugs. Furthermore, version 3.3 has also been reportedly associated with higher efficiency of data recovery in macOS 10.14 or lower versions.

Magoshare assures users of highest standards in quality and security of services with its Magoshare Recovery software. The team working at Magoshare is dedicated to the service of customers which is evident in the flexibility of the interface developed by Magoshare in the recovery software. It makes one of the most complex tasks appear like a walk in the park, doesn’t it? With the new features introduced by Magoshare in version 3.3 of its Mac data recovery software, it aims at revising the benchmarks for ease and flexibility in the recovery of data from Mac devices.

About The Company:

As a system utility software and data recovery software developing agency working in the industry since 2016, we, at Magoshare, aim to improve the flexibility of using our products and services. We leverage the passion and creativity of our team to attain the best solutions for system utility software and data recovery. In the course of expansion of our business, we have always focused on fulfilling the needs of a diverse user base with the assurance of utmost quality and efficiency.

