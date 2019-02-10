Elsinore Wedding Announced to Offer Affordable Destination Wedding Service in Denmark

Elsinore Wedding is one of the popular wedding planners in Denmark. The company has been helping couples who want to get married in Denmark with their wedding services. Recently, the spokesperson of the company has announced to offer cost effective destination wedding services for the foreign couples. This service is known as “Elsinore Wedding”.

The “Elsinore Wedding” is a destination wedding package offered by the company to the foreign couples that want to get married in Denmark. This package covers all basic and required wedding services to get married in one of the most beautiful cities of Denmark, namely, Elsinore. The offered wedding location for the destination wedding as part of this package is The City Hall of Elsinore. This city hall is renowned as one of the best city halls in Denmark.

The spokesperson of the company also shared a complete list of services offered by the company as part of the “Elsinore Wedding” package:

• Personal assistance in paperwork and verification of the documents

• Booking the wedding date

• Arrangements of two witnesses for the wedding process, if needed

• A bottle of champagne after the wedding for toast

• Arrangement of taking pictures with the camera of the couple

• Assistance in booking other wedding related services such as, professional photographer, bridal stylist, wedding cake, etc.

• Assistance in booking travel itinerary

• Taking care of the wedding certificate Apostille process, if needed

• Wedding in the city hall

As per the shared details, all formalities and arrangement of the destination wedding in Denmark will be taken care of by this wedding planner company.

“The ‘Elsinore Wedding’ is perfect for the couples that like to get married in Denmark in a simple yet elegant wedding ceremony. This is a civil wedding which takes place in the beautiful city hall of Elsinore. The couple doesn’t need to do anything more than enjoying the wedding. We take care of everything. From verifying and submitting the documents to get the wedding date to the wedding process and gifting champagne to toast for the wedding, we take care of everything. As this is a civil wedding, the couple gets the wedding certificate. This certificate is legally accepted in all European countries. If the couple wants to use this wedding certificate in any other region other than Europe, we also provide the Apostille service for the wedding certificate. Once the Apostille process is finished, this wedding certificate can be used anywhere in the world and it is legally accepted in almost all countries”, shared one of the representatives of the company.

