Basant Panchami Celebration at The Wisdom Tree School, Greater Noida

Noida, February 10, 2019 : The students of The Wisdom Tree School celebrated Basant Panchami, the auspicious festival of the Hindus which marks the end of the winter season and the onset of spring season in North India.

Students and staff joined in the celebrations to welcome the new season. As the tradition goes, the teachers wore the yellow attire filling the atmosphere with the vibrant spirit of Vasant Season A special assembly was conducted by Grade VIII, on this day. The celebrations commenced with the Saraswati Vandana, invoking the blessings of Goddess Saraswati for seeking knowledge and a prosperous life. This was followed by a dance on the song – ‘Hey Sharde Maa’ and a group song – ‘Saraswati mahabhadra’.

The Management and Principal, Ms. Sunita A. Shahi of the school then offered prayers to Goddess Saraswati. This was followed by a devotional song seeking the blessings of the Mother by the music choir. The musical worship enthralled one and all. Teachers and students too offered flowers before the Goddess. Maa Saraswati is the goddess of knowledge. Every one present prayed for the blessings of the Goddess so that the students of the school not only attain knowledge but also carry high, the name of their alma-mater. The program concluded with the distribution of Prasad.