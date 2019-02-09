IV Division – Fastest Way to Cure a Hangover

Special occasions, holiday parties and fun vacation nights sometimes all have the same thing in common; a morning-after, painful hangover.

If you’ve ever had too much to drink, you may find yourself waking up with a massive headache, dry mouth, sensitivity to light and sounds and even worse yet, nausea, dizziness, and upset stomach. Sound familiar? When a dreaded hangover creeps on you, the only thing you want is the relief, and quickly.

While many “remedies” exists for hangover relief, the most effective way to treat a hangover is proper hydration. To replenish hydration, medical professionals have long relied on IV infusion therapy. For decades, this medical treatment was only available at hospitals and specialized clinics, however, IV infusion therapy is now mainstream and is available at most major cities in the U.S. an outpatient, elective service.

How Long Does a Hangover Last?

Every hangover is different, and the severity of symptoms can vary greatly even for the same person, but the after effects generally depend on several factors prior to your drinking. If your immunity is compromised even before drinking, such as having a common cold, or if you’ve had little food or are slightly dehydrated, chances are much higher that you will have a serious hangover. These factors, combined with the ill effects of consuming alcohol take a toll on you physically and culminate in a hangover. Generally speaking, the more alcohol you consume in a short span of time, the stronger the hangover symptoms will be.

Mild hangovers can last a few hours and up to a half day after a night of drinking before you feel relief. More serious hangovers can last up to three days for you to fully recover and feel back to normal again. Serious hangovers with vomiting and rapid fluid loss lead to dehydration.

Dehydration is caused when you are not taking in enough water to replenish the fluids being lost by your body through normal body functions such as digestion, or when fluids are lost from vomiting.

“Often, we see patients who are severely dehydrated, which makes the hangover symptoms even worse and leads to longer recovery times,” said Dr. Jarred Mait, of IV Division in Miami Beach. IV Division is a boutique medical practice, founded by Dr. Jarred Mait, MD to offer rehydration and vitamin infusion services to locals and visitors in South Florida.

Dehydration, while easily treatable, can cause many health problems. Dr. Mait added, “dehydration is the leading cause of complications from hangovers. Your body needs water for every function, without proper hydration, your body starts to shut down processes which lead to extreme fatigue, digestive problems, migraines and more.”

Dehydration is easily reversed by providing your body with fluids and electrolytes to bring your system back to a balanced state. The most effective way of doing this is by IV hangover cure.

When to seek medical help

If you were properly hydrated before drinking, alternated your alcoholic drinks with glasses of water, and limited your alcohol intake, chances are your hangover is mild and will resolve on its own within a few hours. However, if you consumed many alcoholic beverages in a short amount of time and are now suffering from a bad hangover, your recovery time will take longer. If you are unable to maintain fluids down and are experiencing nausea and vomiting, it is recommended you seek medical help as soon as possible to treat your hangover symptoms.

Reasons you should not wait for a hangover to be over

“A common mistake we see at our practice often, is when people think they will rather wait out a hangover and hope for relief,” said Dr. Mait. “If the person is vomiting, they are already losing fluids rapidly. A hangover IV immediately will help reverse the ill effects of a hangover and speed up recovery.”

Here are three reasons why you should not simply wait for a hangover to end:

1. Dehydration – as already covered earlier, dehydration causes many problems and will take you longer to start feeling relief from a hangover. IV therapy helps by replenishing your body immediately with lost fluids and electrolytes essential for a balanced body.

2. Pain – Hangovers are usually associated with head and body aches, IV hangover infusion is specifically formulated to bring immediate relief for aches and pains.

3. Nausea – vomiting and digestive problems only lead to more dehydration, when these symptoms are present, it is important to get medical help.

The good news is that hangovers are quite common and quite manageable. With today’s advancements in medical services, IV therapy is easily accessible with one phone call to an IV therapist service. Next time you’re in bed and the room is spinning after a night (or day) of drinking, consider reserving an appointment for IV infusion therapy to cure hangovers.

