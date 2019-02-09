How to Apply for Turkey Travel Visa

Turkey exempts the people of several countries from finding a travel visa to go to the country. The time of stay allowed for such tourists varies from 30 days to 3 months depending on the nationality.

To enter Turkey as a tourist a visitor must obtain a tourist visa. The travel visa is valid for a period of 90 days. However, the necessity for a travel visa depends on the nationality of the visitor.

A visitor who requires a tourist to go into Turkey can make an application for it either through a Turkish Embassy or Turkish Consulate. A visitor can also make an application for an e-visa. Before you make an application for a Turkish travel visa, go through the regulations to use for the traveler visa and the processing time necessary for the visa to be granted. Once you know about everything about the request, you can just do it with the visa program.

Based on your nationality you will need to make an application for Turkish travel visa through one of the two ways: Online Application for an electronic visa or Direct Application to Turkish Consulate. In case you want to acquire an e-visa you can make an application for it through Turkey Electronic Visa Application System. You can obtain a travel visa by submitting your application to the Turkish Embassy or Consulate nearest to you.

Provide your recent colour photograph for the visa application. Ensure that your photograph matches or corresponds to all the specifications necessary for visa photographs. In any case, your photograph must not be more than 6 months old. You will need to submit two copies of your passport photograph together with your visa application form.

It is your decision which ID you decide to use. However, we advise that you select the passport and Identification of the nationality that enjoys more favorable visa and entry conditions in the country you are visiting.

Check the fees necessary for your visa application. Keep the fee ready for submission together with your visa form. Be sure you check the mode of payment accepted for the visa request by the Turkish Embassy or Consulate located in your home country.

The fee for the Turkey travel visa varies according to the nationality of the visa applicant. To find out more about visa fees regarding people from various countries you can check www.evisa-turkey.biz.tr.