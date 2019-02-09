Automotive Lockout In Philadelphia

The first question many people ask when they find themselves in need of a locksmith is, “What’s the average time it will take the locksmith to unlock my car?”

For the most part, a locksmith can open your vehicle with in ten minutes. However this is still far from a perfect world so there is the occasional oddity. Realistically, at any time even the textbook car lock out situation could become problematic. It is my opinion that any locksmith who finds it difficult and takes longer than five minutes to unlock any automobile besides a Lexus, or a BMW, is providing you with poor service. The vast majority of Lexus and BMW model vehicles provide enhanced safety features exceptional enough to protect against unauthorized entry from car thieves in addition to a locksmith.

The difficulty with Lexus models happens from the moment a locksmith inserts their tool inside the door and grabs a hold of the lock button, he’s around 4/10ths of a second to turn the button and make the door handle open synchronously. Since there is such a small portion of time at the window of opportunity to carry out this technique, it is not uncommon for a locksmith to make multiple attempts before getting a Lexus unlocked.

The process for BMW automotive lockouts differs. BMW’s have a cool little weight trick (newer model Lexus vehicles have similar devices rendering the prior opening pointless to do). To get a BMW to be unlocked, their needs to be weight that’s equal to a human in the driver’s seat. If your car or truck is not one of those Lexus or BMW models that have these enhanced security measures then I’d expect an average of fifteen minutes to get an automotive lockout situation.

