SmartTOP convertible top control for Mercedes-Benz SLK and SLC with new features

Las Vegas, Nevada – February 07, 2019

The retrofit SmartTOP convertible top module for the Mercedes-Benz SLK (R172) and SLC Roadster allows the top to be opened and closed while driving at a speed of up to 60 km/h. Thanks to the One-Touch function, a brief tap on the interior button is all that’s needed. The convertibles top movement is then carried out automatically.

In addition, the convertible top can be operated remotely via the existing vehicles key. With well thought out functions, the company Mods4cars wants to make their customers’ day-to-day convertible life more comfortable. “That’s why we’ve added numerous additional functions to the SmartTOP convertible top control for the Mercedes-Benz SKL and SLC. While also responding to customer requests.” explains PR spokesman Sven Tornow.

With that it is now possible to reverse the operating direction of the convertible tops interior button. The Mirror Park Assist function lowers the side mirror when the reverse gear is engaged so curbs or obstacles can be easily detected. The Comfort Wipers function ensures that the wipers automatically wipe again after a 10-second break when the spray nozzles have been used.

Valet mode prevents top control via the interior button and the remote control. Thereby, the convertibles top can be completely locked when third parties use the vehicle. ECO Disable function allows for the automatic deactivation of the ECO mode when the engine is started, which otherwise would usually reactivate each time the vehicle starts up.

Existing customers can also benefit from these new features. Software updates can be loaded via the USB port attached to the SmartTOP module. The manufacturer, Mods4cars, provides these updates free of charge to all customers via the Internet.

SmartTOP top controls are available for the following vehicle brands: Alfa, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Maserati, Mazda, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Mini, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche , Renault, Volkswagen and Volvo.

The SmartTOP comfort control for Mercedes-Benz SLK (R172) and SLC Roadster is available from 269.00 Euro + tax.

A product video can be viewed here:



More information at:

http://www.mods4cars.com

###