RAS Luxury Oils launches Valentine’s Edition Gift Box

Pamper yourself and your loved ones on this special day, with the gift of RAS.

New Delhi, 06th February 2019: RAS Luxury Oils, a ‘Farm-to-Bottle’ homegrown skincare and wellness brand has launched its Valentine’s Day Special gift boxes, made with the purest, 100% natural and organic, plant-based ingredients that are chemical and preservatives free. These products, manufactured at their own farms or fairly sourced directly from farmers, cater to all skin types.

This limited edition Valentine’s Day gift box, available for the entire month of February, is meant for ‘Relaxation and Pampering’, includes a Radiance Beauty Boosting Day Face Elixir that nourishes and enriches the skin by detoxing and enhancing the skin from within, toning it effectively and clearing blemishes and dark spots. Rose Nectar Face Spritz with Geranium and Lavender oil is a hydrating concoction that revitalizes skin to leave it with a timeless glimmer that lasts. Bliss Liquid Luxury has a harmonizing effect on the body and mind, and Kashmiri Lavender Pure Essential Oil calms the mind, heals wounds, reduces scarring and gives a feeling of deep relaxation.

Miss Shubhika Jain, Founder & CEO, RAS Luxury Oils said, “This Valentine’s Day Special Gift Box, both for men and women, includes products that are infused with quality natural ingredients. We feel that our organic and handcrafted gift hampers will bring out the natural glow and elevate the radiant inner beauty which makes them a must-have product for gifting your loved ones (or even pampering yourself) on this Valentine’s Day”.

Winner of the Asia Spa Awards 2017 for the Best Spa Product- Natural Line, RAS products are PETA Certified cruelty-free and vegan, made with only 100% natural botanicals for the wellness of mind, body and soul. Hampers are available at a price of Rs. 7190 online on www.rasluxuryoils.com.

About RAS Luxury Oils

RAS Luxury Oils, is India’s first ‘Farm to Bottle’ venture, striving to introduce 100% pure, honest and absolutely luxurious beauty and skincare products. The brand encourages people around the globe to say NO to unnatural, unpronounceable ingredients. The company has vertically integrated processes from cultivation in its own farms in Raipur to oil extraction, along with formulation at its own DSIR-approved R&D lab in Raipur. For further information please visit www.rasluxuryoils.com.