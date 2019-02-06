MSys Supports Business France To Equip Their Project Professionals Thrive In A Complex Business World.

MSys Training, one of the leading certification training providers collaborated with Business France North America, A French national agency responsible for the development of French international economy to equip their Project Professionals with Project Management Methodologies.

PMP® is a globally acknowledged credential for project management. This credential brings the tag of value contributor to meet the ever-evolving business needs of organization. According to Shantanu, Director L&D from MSys Training “With a joint focus to implement Project Management methodologies, we were able to help participants to gain knowledge on project management processes and helped them in strategize projects successfully.”

France is divided into two main activities: Export and Invest. Within the export division, they have different departments:1/ Food, Beverage and Agricultural Equipment 2/ Fashion, Home Decor and Health Fashion, Home Decor and Health 3/ Infrastructure, Transport, Industrial Equipment Infrastructure, Transport, Industrial Equipment 4/ New Technologies, Innovation and Services New Technologies, Innovation and Services. France desires to use various Project Management methodologies and understand how MSys Training can help them to learn, unlearn and relearn new techniques to meet organization standards to execute, manage and deliver projects efficiently. Wassila sdSatouri from France, said “We are at the initial stage of implementation, our objective is to efficiently use Project Management methodologies to enhance our business processes. “The MSys expertise is a great advantage in this new experiment.”

Paul Ryan, who facilitated the training on behalf of MSys said “the participants in the training workshop participated enthusiastically and were keen to know about how PMP credential would help validate their individual experience and knowledge of Project Management to make a significant change within their workplace”. The team at Business France North America felt the Project Management Training was enjoyable and helped them to gain some highlights related to their industry & company and understand where Business France stands in the schema.

