MSYS CERTIFIED LEAN SIX SIGMA BLACK BELTS FROM NUMERICA

As part of our initiative in providing quality Lean Six Sigma Trainings in Washington, MSys Training one of the leading certification training providers proudly conducted latest training offering on Six Sigma Black Belt to One of the renowned major players in the global banking and insurance industry, Numerica- a credit union serving Eastern Washington State and the Northern Idaho Panhandle headquartered at Spokane Valley, Spokane, WA.

After attending the LSS BB training, passing the certification examination, months of actual implementation of the Lean Six Sigma discipline in their respective projects, and presenting their projects to a panel comprised of SME’s and Execs (from Numerica) participants have finally secured their well-deserved Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Certification. As a testimony to this, no less than the company’s GM gave his seal of approval on the projects, and participated in certifying the LSS Black Belts. Jana Erny from Numerica said “Our certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belts have delivered projects that are aligned with the company’s strategic objectives, and, have real business value. The MSys expertise was a great advantage in this learning initiative.”

The Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certified professionals can help an organization to achieve process excellence initiatives that leads to increased profits. Lean Six Sigma Black Belt primarily focus on project execution. Six Sigma is a standard approach to improve the quality and maintain consistency by minimizing the defect rate in delivery of services and products. Shantanu, Director L&D from MSys Training remarked “Credibility of any LSS certification is when the validation comes not just from one individual but several reviewers who have good grasp of the business operations, the problem being solved, and, the LSS Body of Knowledge.

Mark Katanani, who has facilitated the training on behalf of MSys said "participants from different departments actively engaged themselves and our professional Lean Six Sigma black belt certification training helped improve their ability to deploy skills in large as well as small projects.

