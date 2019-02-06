JauntFix, Travel App Surpasses the 20,000 Mark of Registered Travel Suppliers Following an Eventful Launch

JauntFix is a Social Travel App designed to flawlessly connect suppliers and travellers around the world. It allows suppliers to market their products in a more targeted manner for free, grow their networks, and also gather valuable market intelligence. Travellers can discover exciting deals and attractions as well as share their experiences.

Hot on the heels of its recent launch marked with pomp and fanfare, the ground-breaking app has scored another first by clocking 20,000+ registered travel suppliers. The phenomenal success is testament to the relevance of JauntFix in bridging the gap that exists in the industry. This Free travel app is a boon for travel suppliers and travellers alike owing to its powerful features and the simple fact that it brings both parties under one roof. In a world that is increasingly connected, the arrival of JauntFix brings the travel industry smack into the modern age.

There is a lot to celebrate in JauntFix for travel suppliers. For a long time, access to world markets has been a major headache for suppliers seeking to market their products or come up with uniquely crafted packages. Even where marketing channels and opportunities existed, the whole exercise was tantamount to a waste of resources due to the absence of precise targeting. Travel suppliers can now present their products directly to interested buyers and prospective brokers, helping bring down marketing costs and grow their business and profits.

According to Mr. Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Technical Director at JauntFix, the goal in 2019 is to reach 1 Lakh registered travel suppliers. The entrance of more players is great news for travellers who stand to benefit in a number of ways. Firstly, there are major benefits to be gained from the increased choice and competition in the form of innovative travel packages and reduced prices. They also gain access to new travel or holiday ideas which help them to easily create more fun-filled, rich, and unforgettable memories.

Travel suppliers can market their products and close deals with travellers for free, while travellers can also get the Travel app free for download, whether it’s on an Android or iOS device. The platform is also open to governments whose National Tourism Boards wish to boost tourism to their countries, creating further opportunities for travel suppliers to network, grow their business, and access valuable market intelligence to help direct product development and marketing initiatives.

Among the many things that travel suppliers can do on JauntFix, they can connect with millions of travellers, search for travellers and travel agents, build followers’ lists, chat with customers, and conclude deals in real-time. Just like any other social media platform, they can share posts, images, videos, and market available deals. The ability of travellers to share their experiences on the platform presents another powerful opportunity for travel suppliers to grow their businesses through reviews and referrals.

Looking ahead, JauntFix aims to consolidate its position in the market by becoming the go-to marketplace for big and small travel suppliers alike. Whether they provide niche services such as scuba diving or some uniquely packaged products, the travel app gives travel suppliers unfettered access to global markets and pinpoint precision when it comes to the targeting of marketing initiatives.

About the Company

JaunFix is the first-of-its-kind marketplace for travel suppliers that takes advantage of the power of the internet and the rise in smartphone usage. It was recently launched at an event that attracted much publicity and has already registered 20,000+ travel suppliers. They can market their products for free on the app which is available free for download to all users. Get more information about it all at www.jauntfix.com or Facebook @jauntfixapp.