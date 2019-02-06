As an ICT company from central Switzerland, we have been offering SMEs, industry, authorities and schools a wide range of innovative solutions for 15 years .The company and the employees are certified according to eg Microsoft Certified Partner.
We provide comprehensive services in the area of networks, IT infrastructure, cloud and individual ICT solutions based on standard software. For more visit https://www.creative.swiss/
ICT Services in Switzerland
