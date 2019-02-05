The low down on Andrew & Andrew family solicitors

Andrew & Andrew family solicitors cover a wide range of family law proceedings. This includes:

• divorce

• financial settlements

• childcare arrangements

• pre-nuptial agreements

• rights of unmarried partners.

Divorce with Andrew & Andrew family solicitors

There are a range of options that couples who want to separate can consider, as well as divorce. This includes judicial separation, nullity and civil dissolution. Andrew & Andrew family solicitors can advise clients on which one will work best for their particular circumstances and guide them through each step of the process. Andrew & Andrew family solicitors follow the Resolution code of conduct, which means that they approach divorce in a non-confrontational, no-blame way.

Financial settlements with Andrew & Andrew family solicitors

Separate to applying for the divorce petition, the parting couple must also come to an agreement about how to divide any shared assets. This can often be a difficult area to find agreement on, and Andrew & Andrew family solicitors can recommend mediation or negotiate with the lawyers of their client’s partner to find a fair and just settlement.

Childcare arrangements with Andrew & Andrew family solicitors

If the exes already have a functioning childcare arrangement in place, there is no need for the Andrew & Andrew family solicitors to seek to change that. If, however, the parents aren’t able to agree on how the children should be cared for, Andrew & Andrew family solicitors can advise clients on how best to negotiate and if necessary, arrange injunctions or applications for parental responsibility.

Pre-nuptial agreements with Andrew & Andrew family solicitors

It is becoming more common for partners to draw up a pre-nuptial agreement as more people are entering into marriage later in life and with significant assets. Andrew & Andrew family solicitors can help to protect their client’s inherited wealth and the finances of their children, before they enter into marriage.

Rights of unmarried partners at Andrew & Andrew family solicitors

Contrary to popular belief, cohabiting couples are not in the same legal position as married ones. Andrew & Andrew family solicitors can help clients to protect the wealth they have contributed, particularly to the couples’ home, in the event of a future relationship breakdown.