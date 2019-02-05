New Yorker Electronics Features Vishay Thick/Thin Film Mission-Critical Resistors

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics, an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of electronics components, is featuring Vishay’s highest rated MIL-PRF-55342 military qualified resistors, recognized for superior quality in the avionics, military and space markets in both thick and thin film variants.

Found in nearly every existing military and aerospace program, including aircraft, satellites, missiles and ships, these resistors provide established reliability in chip resistors for a variety of cases, product levels, temperature characteristics, tolerances and termination materials.

Vishay MIL-PRF-55342/RCWPM Thin Film Surface Mount Mil Chip Resistors feature all-sputtered wraparound termination for excellent adhesion and dimensional uniformity. They are ideal in applications requiring stringent performance requirements. Vishay Mil-Spec resistors undergo extensive environmental testing and 100% screening for every lot for T-level product assurance.

Key applications for the Mil-Spec Thin Film Resistors include missile and air flight controls, communication systems, ground support RADAR, guidance and navigation controls. They are designed with wraparound termination featuring a firm adhesion layer covered with an electroplated nickel barrier layer for up to 150°C operating conditions.

Other features include its precision tolerances to ±0.1%, surpassing outgassing requirements of ASTM-E595, TCR to ±25ppm/°C and 100% power conditioning.

Vishay Dale’s Thick Film Chip Resistors are MIL-PRF-55342 qualified and similarly provide established reliability for use in the military and aerospace industry. The resistors fully conform to the requirement of MIL-PRF-55342 and have a verified failure rate at M, P, R, S and T levels.

They are 100% Group A screening per MIL-PRF-55342 and fully conform to the requirements of MIL-PRF-55342. They have an operating temperature range of -55°C to +150°C and a tin/lead wraparound over nickel barrier termination.

Every component Vishay provides to the military and aerospace markets is backed by the comprehensive testing and failure analysis capabilities of experts in meeting the requirements of the military environment. New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay and carries the full line of Vishay Super 12 Featured Products as well as its discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors and capacitors).

New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International). New Yorker Electronics is a certified authorized distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948.