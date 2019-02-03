VIDYAMANDIR CLASSES FORAYS INTO GORAKHPUR

Vidyamandir Classes, an exemplary name in coaching today opened a new centre in Gorakhpur. As a cutting-edge coaching facility, this centre will help prepare the region’s current and future aspirants for higher exams related with IIT and medical education. The centre was inaugurated by Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics Vidyamandir Classes at Riya Lawn, Hanuman Mandir Road near Beriahata Chowk.

Besides the inauguration, Mr. Kumar welcomed the students, parents and other guests by conducting a seminar on ‘Holistic approach towards studies’, a characteristic which many successful students relate with VMC classes. The seminar addressed the most challenging facets students face while preparing for these competitive exams. He added during his address, some of the key topics related with scoring a good rank in IIT JEE, NEET, NTSE, KVPY, Olympiads, etc., concentrating in the age of distraction and the importance of formative years.

Mr. Saurabh said, “Our new centre in Gorakhpur is a key step to reach out to our young aspirants who are devoid of professional coaching and learning skills. This centre will help these students provide advanced knowledge and direction and thereby create an environment that not only guides them to the path of success, but also inspires them to recognize and explore their own potential.”

The seminar was attended by more than 300 students and was thoroughly enjoyed as most of them participated, posed questions and shared their thoughts on exams and future goals. Sumit Dubey, Vice President and Manish Kumar, General Manager from Vidyamandir Classes graced the occasion by their august presence.

The centre is located at VMC – Gorakhpur- Awadh Complex, Kasaya Road, Betiahata. For more information, please visit: www.vidyamandirclasses.com