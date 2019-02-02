Godrej Seven Joka – Luxurious 2, 3 BHK Units at Joka Kolkata

Godrej Seven Joka is one of the most appealing residential projects in Kokata from Godrej Properties where home buyers who are buying dream abode would surely want to buy luxurious units on their own. It is going to be the upbeat residential landmark to exude serene aura of style and splendor and it is well positioned in Diamond Harbor Road Joka. This project is going to have all the aspects of luxury and comfort and this complex is designed to give best-in-class living to the home buyers. This project is going to have exciting blend of luxurious units with exciting range of 2 and 3 BHK units. Joka is known to have stress-free and smooth connectivity with several places of importance in this city.

This metropolitan and commercial hub is known to have long-standing importance and it is known to have deep cultural and historical importance, which are some of the main reasons behind its rising demand in real estate development. You may definitely have a dream to buy a home in this city where there are lots of investors and home buyers. The prices of homes are really very affordable as starting from Rs. 35 Lakhs to 61 Lakhs. In this project, you may definitely expect prices to rise soon in the near future. If you would like to own a resident in this project, it is going to be the best time to invest.

This project is stretched around 20.23 acres of land and the first phase here is covered around 10 acres of landscapes. This project is going to have 7 towers in total with G+12 and G+14 elevations. This project will have cricket and football grounds and 894 apartments to be available in Phase 1. The City of Joy has fully developed social infrastructure. Here, transport system has been well improved over the years in Joka Kolkata. In this project, the residents will have smooth connectivity to the rest of the city.

The project will also be closer to the upcoming metro project which will further improve the connectivity in this region. Here, you can buy apartments in various sizes and these units are going to be developed well to meet needs of both high-end buyers and middle income groups. Apartments are covered well with best-in-class amenities and you will definitely fall for living here. It is going to have amazing furnishings and spacious interiors. If you are going to enjoy eco-friendly living, you can definitely buy your dream home.

This residential project is going to have landscaped garden with structures lined by trees. You can enjoy your great time here in the lush green cover when it comes to move to Godrej Seven in Joka Kolkata and you can have wonderful moments in lush greens from balconies here. You can definitely have uninterrupted and unmatched views of lush green and open areas here. People can easily reach the commercial zones in this residential project from this landscape. You can smoothly get access to all the major commercial regions in this city.

